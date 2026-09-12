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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan's Celebrations Cut Short! Joe Root Survives After Delivery Is Declared Illegal

WATCH: Pakistan's Celebrations Cut Short! Joe Root Survives After Delivery Is Declared Illegal

Joe Root survived after Mohammad Ali bowled him with a brilliant delivery, only for the Pakistan pacer’s overstep to turn the dismissal into a no-ball.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Joe Root bowled, but Ali's no-ball cancelled dismissal.
  • Replays confirmed Ali overstepped, giving Root a reprieve.
  • Ali's repeated no-balls became a concerning pattern.

Joe Root Wicket On No-Ball: Joe Root survived a dramatic scare after Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali appeared to have produced the breakthrough delivery of the day during England’s latest Test against Pakistan. Root looked to attack a wide delivery outside off, but his attempted shot went horribly wrong. The ball took the inside edge of his bat, travelled back towards him and crashed into the off stump. Ali and his Pakistan teammates immediately erupted in celebration after seemingly removing the England captain. The joy, however, lasted only moments.

Root Walks Away After Ali Oversteps

Replays quickly revealed the reason for the sudden change in mood.

Ali had overstepped at the crease, meaning the delivery was called a no-ball and Root’s dismissal was cancelled.

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The England batsman had moved forward to attack the ball, attempting to drive or slash through the off side.

Instead, he dragged it back onto his own stumps, creating what looked like a straightforward dismissal.

Ali’s front foot, though, had crossed the line before he delivered the ball. The error turned what appeared to be a huge wicket into a costly missed opportunity and handed Root another chance to continue his innings.

No-Ball Trouble Continues For Mohammad Ali

The overstep was not an isolated incident for Ali during the series. The Pakistan seamer had already conceded a no-ball in the opening Test at Headingley.

His control came under further scrutiny in the second Test at Lord’s, where he overstepped on several occasions.

Ali was penalised twice in the same over against Jamie Smith and later delivered another no-ball against Gus Atkinson.

The latest incident against Root therefore added to an unwanted pattern for the fast bowler. After seemingly getting the prized wicket of one of England’s premier batsmen, Ali was instead left to watch Root receive a fresh lease of life.

For England, it was a fortunate escape. For Pakistan, it was another reminder that their bowlers cannot afford avoidable mistakes against a batting lineup packed with match-winners.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened when Joe Root's wicket was seemingly taken by Mohammad Ali?

Joe Root appeared to be bowled after an inside edge hit his off stump. However, the dismissal was overturned as the delivery was called a no-ball.

Why was Joe Root's dismissal by Mohammad Ali cancelled?

The dismissal was cancelled because Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali had overstepped the crease. This made the delivery a no-ball, giving Root a reprieve.

What was the impact of the no-ball on Pakistan?

It was a costly missed opportunity for Pakistan to dismiss a key batsman. Mohammad Ali's error allowed Joe Root to continue his innings, adding to the bowler's pattern of no-balls.

Has Mohammad Ali had problems with no-balls in previous matches?

Yes, Mohammad Ali has had previous issues. He conceded a no-ball in the opening Test and overstepped on several occasions in the second Test, including twice in one over.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Joe Root Mohammad Ali PCB
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