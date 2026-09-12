WATCH: Pakistan's Celebrations Cut Short! Joe Root Survives After Delivery Is Declared Illegal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Joe Root bowled, but Ali's no-ball cancelled dismissal.

Replays confirmed Ali overstepped, giving Root a reprieve.

Ali's repeated no-balls became a concerning pattern.

Joe Root Wicket On No-Ball: Joe Root survived a dramatic scare after Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali appeared to have produced the breakthrough delivery of the day during England’s latest Test against Pakistan. Root looked to attack a wide delivery outside off, but his attempted shot went horribly wrong. The ball took the inside edge of his bat, travelled back towards him and crashed into the off stump. Ali and his Pakistan teammates immediately erupted in celebration after seemingly removing the England captain. The joy, however, lasted only moments.

Root Walks Away After Ali Oversteps

Replays quickly revealed the reason for the sudden change in mood.

Ali had overstepped at the crease, meaning the delivery was called a no-ball and Root’s dismissal was cancelled.

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The England batsman had moved forward to attack the ball, attempting to drive or slash through the off side.

Instead, he dragged it back onto his own stumps, creating what looked like a straightforward dismissal.

Ali’s front foot, though, had crossed the line before he delivered the ball. The error turned what appeared to be a huge wicket into a costly missed opportunity and handed Root another chance to continue his innings.

No-Ball Trouble Continues For Mohammad Ali

The overstep was not an isolated incident for Ali during the series. The Pakistan seamer had already conceded a no-ball in the opening Test at Headingley.

His control came under further scrutiny in the second Test at Lord’s, where he overstepped on several occasions.

Ali was penalised twice in the same over against Jamie Smith and later delivered another no-ball against Gus Atkinson.

The latest incident against Root therefore added to an unwanted pattern for the fast bowler. After seemingly getting the prized wicket of one of England’s premier batsmen, Ali was instead left to watch Root receive a fresh lease of life.

For England, it was a fortunate escape. For Pakistan, it was another reminder that their bowlers cannot afford avoidable mistakes against a batting lineup packed with match-winners.