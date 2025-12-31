Who Is Sayali Satghare? RCB’s Replacement For Ellyse Perry In WPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were dealt a big blow on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, when their star player Ellyse Perry withdrew from the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The Australian all-rounder has cited personal reasons for the decision, and the 2024 champions swiftly announced a replacement.

This player is Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare, who has played in the WPL before and even represented the national team on a couple of occasions.

For those interested learning more about RCB's WPL 2026 replacement, here's a brief look at Sayali Satghare's statistics in the sport.

Sayali Satghare Joins RCB For WPL 2026

Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare has played for the Indian women's team in three matches so far. All of these games have come in the One Day International (ODI) format, where she delivered 138 balls .

In this short stint, she conceded 107 runs and picked 3 wickets, registering an impressive economy of 4.65 in the 50-over format as of this writing.

She only got one inning with the bat, in which she scored just 2 runs.

As mentioned earlier, Satghare has played in the WPL before as well, albeit for the Gujarat Giants (GG) in four matches.

In this spell, she conceded 64 runs and picked 1 wicket in 36 balls, and scored 20 runs in two innings with the bat. Needless to say, she hasn't had an extended to showcase her talent in the WPL or the international circuit, but the 25-year old has displayed spark in domestic cricket.

Playing for Mumbai in the List A One Day Trophy tournament, she hit 260 runs in 7 matches with an average of 52, which includes a 77-ball century (2023-24 edition).

When Is RCB's First WPL 2026 Match?

RCB will face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening fixture of the WPL 2026 on January 9, 2026.

This match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.