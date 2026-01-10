WPL 2026 Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings After MI vs RCB Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to register a victory in the tournament. RCB all-rounder Nadine de Klerk starred with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 63 runs against Mumbai Indians, which also placed her at the top of the leading run-scorers list in WPL 2026.

Big names such as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were unable to make an impact in the opening match. Despite their early dismissals, RCB held their nerve and secured a three-wicket win over MI.

The season opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru set a high benchmark, with an incredible all-round performance from South African star Nadine de Klerk propelling her to the top of both leaderboards.

WPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings

Batting conditions in the early stages of WPL 2026 have favored those who can balance aggression with composure. Nadine de Klerk currently leads the pack following her match-winning unbeaten 63, which snatched victory for RCB from the jaws of defeat.

Close on her heels are Mumbai’s Sajeevan Sajana and Nicola Carey, who both showcased great intent during their middle-order rescue act.

As of January 10, 2026, the leading run-scorers are:

Nadine de Klerk (RCB): 63 Runs

Sajeevan Sajana (MI): 45 Runs

Nicola Carey (MI): 40 Runs

G. Kamalini (MI): 32 Runs

Grace Harris (RCB): 25 Runs

WPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings

On the bowling front, the competition is equally fierce. While Nadine de Klerk holds the cap currently with a stunning four-wicket haul, history was made by Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr. By picking up two wickets in the opener, Kerr has officially become the all-time leading wicket-taker in WPL history, surpassing her teammate Hayley Matthews.

The current top wicket-takers for the 2026 season include:

Nadine de Klerk (RCB): 4 Wickets

Amelia Kerr (MI): 2 Wickets

Nicola Carey (MI): 2 Wickets

Amanjot Kaur (MI): 1 Wicket

Shabnim Ismail (MI): 1 Wicket

With heavyweights like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Harmanpreet Kaur yet to hit their peak form this season, these standings are expected to shift rapidly as the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz join the fray.