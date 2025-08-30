World Record Alert: Nicholas Pooran Enters History Books With One-Of-A-Kind Achievement

Explosive West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran has etched his name in T20 history by becoming the first player in the world to hit over 500 sixes in the format.

The 29-year-old achieved this landmark during the Caribbean Premier League 2025, captaining the Trinbago Knight Riders. In a match against Barbados Royals, Pooran scored 65 runs, smashing 6 sixes as part of his innings.

Since 2020, Pooran has steadily increased his six-hitting prowess—recording 48 sixes in 2020, 66 in 2021, 58 in 2022, 77 in 2023, and 170 in 2024. In CPL 2025 alone, he has hit 85 sixes in 42 innings, pushing his career tally beyond 500 sixes.

3rd among players with most T20 sixes

Pooran now ranks third among players with the most T20 sixes in a decade, trailing only West Indian legends Chris Gayle (920) and Kieron Pollard (614). He has already surpassed Brendon McCullum (408) and Andre Russell (403).

At just 29, Pooran has the potential to challenge Gayle and Pollard’s records in the coming years, solidifying his reputation as one of the most dangerous hitters in T20 cricket.

Top T20 six-hitters of the decade:

Chris Gayle – 920 (363 innings)

Kieron Pollard – 614 (427 innings)

Nicholas Pooran – 504* (278 innings)

Brendon McCullum – 408 (297 innings)

Andre Russell – 403 (263 innings)

One of T20 cricket’s most explosive batters

