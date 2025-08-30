How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 

Fans are gearing up for the WWE Clash in Paris 2025, a premium live event scheduled for Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown will feature, including stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rusev, and Sheamus. Rumors suggest Triple H and his team may bring surprises, and some former stars, including Brock Lesnar, could make an appearance.

The spotlight will be on John Cena vs Logan Paul, a rivalry that has gained huge attention, while Roman Reigns is set to battle Bronson Reed (157 kg) in a highly anticipated singles match.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 live streaming in India

For viewers wanting to catch the action live, the event will be broadcast on Netflix internationally, including India, where coverage starts at 11:30 pm IST. This marks the first time Clash in Paris will air on Netflix after Backlash in May last year.

Official Match Card – WWE Clash in Paris 2025:

John Cena vs Logan Paul (Singles Match)

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed (Singles Match)

Rusev vs Sheamus (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella (Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

Seth Rollins vs LA Knight vs CM Punk vs Jay Uso (World Heavyweight Championship)

Wyatt Six vs Street Profits (WWE Tag Team Championship)

