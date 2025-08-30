7 Key Players, Including Rohit & Gill, To Undergo Fitness Test; Failure Could Be Costly

After the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Indian cricket fans have been eagerly waiting to see their stars back on the field.

Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9, marks India’s first outing after nearly a month-long break.

Ahead of this tournament, seven key players, including Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, will undergo fitness assessments at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on August 30.

The fitness evaluation will include both the Bruno test and the Yo-Yo test, and failing either could put a player’s spot in jeopardy. Besides Rohit and Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also scheduled for testing.

Interestingly, some of these players are not part of the Asia Cup squad but will still undergo assessments.

The management aims to keep them prepared for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, reflecting the BCCI’s heightened focus on fitness. Additional players are expected to face similar tests in the near future as the team management continues its rigorous monitoring.

What is Bruno Test?

The Bruno Test is a specialized fitness assessment used in cricket to evaluate a player’s agility, speed, and endurance, especially for fielding and running between the wickets.

Unlike traditional fitness tests that focus on general stamina or strength, the Bruno Test is designed to simulate match-like scenarios, helping coaches and selectors understand how a player performs under the physical demands of a real game.

In the test, players are required to sprint between cones arranged over a specific distance while performing directional changes and quick stops, often combined with catching or throwing drills.

The test is typically timed, and players must complete the tasks within set limits to meet the required standards.

The Bruno Test has gained popularity in Indian cricket as part of the BCCI’s fitness monitoring protocols, especially under the current management that emphasizes strict fitness standards.