Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket7 Key Players, Including Rohit & Gill, To Undergo Fitness Test; Failure Could Be Costly

7 Key Players, Including Rohit & Gill, To Undergo Fitness Test; Failure Could Be Costly

The fitness evaluation will include both the Bruno test and the Yo-Yo test, and failing either could put a player’s spot in jeopardy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Indian cricket fans have been eagerly waiting to see their stars back on the field.

Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9, marks India’s first outing after nearly a month-long break.

Ahead of this tournament, seven key players, including Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, will undergo fitness assessments at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on August 30.

The fitness evaluation will include both the Bruno test and the Yo-Yo test, and failing either could put a player’s spot in jeopardy. Besides Rohit and Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also scheduled for testing.

Interestingly, some of these players are not part of the Asia Cup squad but will still undergo assessments.

The management aims to keep them prepared for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, reflecting the BCCI’s heightened focus on fitness. Additional players are expected to face similar tests in the near future as the team management continues its rigorous monitoring.

What is Bruno Test?

The Bruno Test is a specialized fitness assessment used in cricket to evaluate a player’s agility, speed, and endurance, especially for fielding and running between the wickets.

Unlike traditional fitness tests that focus on general stamina or strength, the Bruno Test is designed to simulate match-like scenarios, helping coaches and selectors understand how a player performs under the physical demands of a real game.

In the test, players are required to sprint between cones arranged over a specific distance while performing directional changes and quick stops, often combined with catching or throwing drills.

The test is typically timed, and players must complete the tasks within set limits to meet the required standards.

The Bruno Test has gained popularity in Indian cricket as part of the BCCI’s fitness monitoring protocols, especially under the current management that emphasizes strict fitness standards. 

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
India
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
India
Rajnath Singh Stresses Self-Reliance Amid US Tariff Tensions: ‘No Permanent Friends Or Enemies’
Rajnath Singh Stresses Self-Reliance Amid US Tariff Tensions: ‘No Permanent Friends Or Enemies’
World
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget