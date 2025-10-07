Will India vs Pakistan Matches Be Cancelled After Asia Cup Tensions? BCCI Breaks Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 was marked by a series of heated controversies whenever India and Pakistan met on the field.

From the no-handshake episode on September 14 to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi taking the trophy after the final, the tournament witnessed several unprecedented moments. Amid these tensions, questions arose about whether the two nations will face each other again in upcoming tournaments.

BCCI Responds to Speculation

Former England captain Michael Atherton suggested that the ICC should avoid scheduling India-Pakistan games until relations improve. When asked about this, a BCCI official clarified that while such ideas sound simple, cancelling these high-profile matches is nearly impossible due to commercial commitments.

A BCCI official told Dainik Jagran: "It's easy to talk about all this, but will sponsors and broadcasters agree to it? In today's situation, if any major team, not just India, withdraws from a tournament, it will be difficult to attract sponsors."

India and Pakistan faced each other three times during Asia Cup tournament, with India securing victory on all three occasions. These encounters were particularly significant, marking the first time the two sides met on the cricket field following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Asia Cup 2025 Marred by Controversies

The Asia Cup saw multiple flashpoints - players clashing on the field, India refusing a handshake, and PCB’s handling of the post-final ceremony - all of which deepened the rift. Despite the tension, BCCI’s stance suggests that India-Pakistan cricket ties are unlikely to end anytime soon.