HomeSportsCricket'The Ro-Hit Effect': BCCI's Tribute To Rohit Sharma After ODI Captaincy Exit

BCCI honors Rohit Sharma’s impactful ODI captaincy, celebrating major wins and his impressive win rate as Shubman Gill takes over ahead of the India vs Australia series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 06:43 PM (IST)
Ajit Agarkar, Chief Selector for India's men's team at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced earlier today that Shubman Gill would replace Rohit Sharma as the Men in Blue's ODI captain. 

This marked an end to a stellar run as skipper from The Hitman, right ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI series, and well before the 2027 ICC World Cup, which fans hope Rohit participates in. 

The BCCI has now paid tribute to Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's ODI captain with a post on their official X account (@BCCI), highlighting his remarkable win percentage, and the trophies won the 50-over format. 

BCCI commemorates Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain

"The Ro-Hit Effect", and "A salute to the ODI Captaincy tenure of Rohit Sharma", said the post. It also mentioned Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, two ODI tournaments which the Men in Blue won under Sharma's captaincy.

The attached image features India's win-rate under Rohit Sharma's leadership. As of this writing, this post by the BCCI has attained 7.9 thousand likes and near-450 comments.

Rohit to continue as player

While he is no longer India's captain in One Day Internationals, The Hitman will continue representing India as a player in the 50-over format for the time being.

The first outing with this change will be against Australia, starting from October 19, 2025. India will play three matches in that series, in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney.

Here are all the players that have been called up for the three IND vs AUS ODIs:

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 06:33 PM (IST)
