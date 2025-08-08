Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWI vs PAK 1st ODI: Date, Venue, Live Streaming & TV Details

WI vs PAK 1st ODI: Date, Venue, Live Streaming & TV Details

A major boost for Pakistan comes with the return of senior stars Babar Azam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan, both rested during the T20 series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:29 PM (IST)

West Indies vs Pakistan Live streaming: The stage is set for the first ODI between West Indies and Pakistan, to be played on Friday, 8 August 2025, at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. Pakistan, who recently clinched the T20 series 2-1, will look to extend their winning run, while the hosts aim for a strong comeback at home.

A major boost for Pakistan comes with the return of senior stars Babar Azam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan, both rested during the T20 series. Their presence is expected to strengthen the team’s batting and leadership.

WI vs PAK 1st ODI – Live Streaming Details

Date: Friday, 8 August 2025

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TV Telecast in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app & website (subscription required)

When will West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, 8 August 2025.

Where will West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

What time will West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match start?

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian time).

Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match live streaming in India?

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match live streaming in India will be available on FanCode app & website (subscription required).

Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match live telecast in India?

There won't be any live telecast of West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI match in India.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
WI Vs PAK 1st ODI WI Vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming WI Vs PAK Live West Indies Vs Pakistan Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
Cities
Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget