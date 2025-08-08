WI vs PAK 1st ODI: Date, Venue, Live Streaming & TV Details

West Indies vs Pakistan Live streaming: The stage is set for the first ODI between West Indies and Pakistan, to be played on Friday, 8 August 2025, at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. Pakistan, who recently clinched the T20 series 2-1, will look to extend their winning run, while the hosts aim for a strong comeback at home.

A major boost for Pakistan comes with the return of senior stars Babar Azam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan, both rested during the T20 series. Their presence is expected to strengthen the team’s batting and leadership.

WI vs PAK 1st ODI – Live Streaming Details

Date: Friday, 8 August 2025

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TV Telecast in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app & website (subscription required)

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis.