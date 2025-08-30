Why Did Rahul Dravid Quit Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson's Future Linked?

Rahul Dravid’s name has been closely tied with the Rajasthan Royals for over a decade. After joining the franchise as a player in 2011, he captained the team in 2012 and 2013, before serving as mentor and director in the following two seasons.

Post his stint as India’s head coach, Dravid made a return to the Royals—this time in the role of head coach.

RR's forgettable campaign in IPL 2025

Expectations were high with his comeback, but RR endured a forgettable campaign in IPL 2025, finishing ninth with only four wins from 14 matches—their worst result since 2022. Despite being restricted to a wheelchair following an accident, Dravid continued to be present at every game.

His sudden exit, just months ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, has triggered speculation. The timing is particularly striking as rumours suggest captain Sanju Samson could also be considering a move away, with his family members making cryptic remarks in the media.

In a statement on Saturday, the franchise said a recent "structural review" led them to offer Dravid a wider role beyond coaching—an offer he declined.

If Samson, too, decides to part ways, the Royals may find themselves in a tough spot ahead of the mini-auction.

"Head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026," a press release from RR stated. "Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.

"As part of the franchise's structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."