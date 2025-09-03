'Against Spirit Of Cricket’: Wasim Jaffer Targets England And Vaughan

A recurring feature of the growing India-England cricket rivalry in recent years has been the online banter between former players of the two nations.

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan have often exchanged barbs on social media, seizing every opportunity to mock each other whenever their respective teams face setbacks.

England endured a humiliating start to their three-match ODI series against South Africa, being bowled out for just 131 runs in the opening match.

This result pushed them down to eighth place in the ICC ODI rankings—a long way from the top-tier position they held after winning the World Cup six years ago.

Seizing the moment, Wasim Jaffer shared a snapshot of the rankings on X, showing India leading while England languished at No. 8, tagging Vaughan and taking a playful dig.

He quipped that England’s position was “surely against the spirit of cricket,” subtly recalling past debates over England’s adherence to cricketing ethics.

England at No. 8… surely against the spirit of cricket. ICC should look into this. @MichaelVaughan pic.twitter.com/txSFOtJnh0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 3, 2025

England’s woes in ODIs

England’s woes in ODIs continue, following a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign and the Champions Trophy, which led to Jos Buttler losing the captaincy. Harry Brook has taken over, but results haven’t improved.

In the opening ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, Keshav Maharaj’s disciplined bowling and Aiden Markram’s quickfire 23-ball half-century secured a dominant seven-wicket win for South Africa, highlighting England’s ongoing struggles in the 50-over format.

On losing the series opener, England captain Harry Brook said: "Not ideal. Not a great start to the series. One of those bad days and we have got to move on as soon as possible. Everybody will hold their hands up and say it was a bad day apart from Smudge. We couldn't get a partnership. It held up on the pitch a little bit but I don't want to go into too much detail. (if the toss made a difference) Hopefully we would have bowled like them, they bowled well. (on how he wants his side to play) Go out and bang it and then take wickets as quickly as possible."