Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Against Spirit Of Cricket’: Wasim Jaffer Targets England And Vaughan

'Against Spirit Of Cricket’: Wasim Jaffer Targets England And Vaughan

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan have often exchanged barbs on social media, seizing every opportunity to mock each other whenever their respective teams face setbacks.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A recurring feature of the growing India-England cricket rivalry in recent years has been the online banter between former players of the two nations.

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan have often exchanged barbs on social media, seizing every opportunity to mock each other whenever their respective teams face setbacks.

England endured a humiliating start to their three-match ODI series against South Africa, being bowled out for just 131 runs in the opening match.

This result pushed them down to eighth place in the ICC ODI rankings—a long way from the top-tier position they held after winning the World Cup six years ago.

Seizing the moment, Wasim Jaffer shared a snapshot of the rankings on X, showing India leading while England languished at No. 8, tagging Vaughan and taking a playful dig.

He quipped that England’s position was “surely against the spirit of cricket,” subtly recalling past debates over England’s adherence to cricketing ethics.

England’s woes in ODIs

England’s woes in ODIs continue, following a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign and the Champions Trophy, which led to Jos Buttler losing the captaincy. Harry Brook has taken over, but results haven’t improved.

In the opening ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, Keshav Maharaj’s disciplined bowling and Aiden Markram’s quickfire 23-ball half-century secured a dominant seven-wicket win for South Africa, highlighting England’s ongoing struggles in the 50-over format.

On losing the series opener, England captain Harry Brook said: "Not ideal. Not a great start to the series. One of those bad days and we have got to move on as soon as possible. Everybody will hold their hands up and say it was a bad day apart from Smudge. We couldn't get a partnership. It held up on the pitch a little bit but I don't want to go into too much detail. (if the toss made a difference) Hopefully we would have bowled like them, they bowled well. (on how he wants his side to play) Go out and bang it and then take wickets as quickly as possible."

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Michael Vaughan Wasim Jaffer
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Advertisement

Videos

Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget