Wasim Akram's Bold Opinion On India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

Some Indian cricket fans remain displeased with the upcoming India–Pakistan clash on 14 September in the Asia Cup 2025.

A section of Indian players has also expressed that India should completely avoid playing against Pakistan. Despite this, the much-anticipated showdown between the arch-rivals is set to take place in the tournament.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has made a strong remark on this high-voltage encounter.

What Wasim Akram said about Ind-Pak match?

Speaking on the Stick with Cricket podcast, Akram reacted to the Asia Cup 2025 schedule. He mentioned that while the announcement has sparked strong reactions in India, the atmosphere in Pakistan remains calm.

Wasim Akram said on the ‘Stick With Cricket Podcast’: “So, the Asia Cup, the schedule has been announced. Let's see what happens. We're probably getting a backlash, but in Pakistan, we are okay. We are actually calm. We are fine if we play or if we don't play. The game must go on.”

He explained on the podcast, “I hope to see a Test series between India and Pakistan in my lifetime. But I think Indians will probably take a different take on it.”

Akram signed off by saying, “But in my opinion, politics apart, we are not politicians; I'm not a politician. They are patriotic about their country; we are patriotic about ours. Let's not go below the belt. Talk about the triumphs of your country; the same goes for Pakistan, and the same goes for India. It is easier said than done.”

India and Pakistan in same group for Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9, will see India begin their campaign against UAE on September 10.

Team India has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and UAE. A total of 8 teams are taking part in the tournament, divided into two groups of four. The matches will be hosted across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with 11 games scheduled in Dubai and 8 matches in Abu Dhabi.