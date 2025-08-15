Virender Sehwag Reveals: 'Dhoni Dropped Me, I Spoke To Sachin For...'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has disclosed that he once contemplated retiring from ODI cricket before the 2011 World Cup after being sidelined from the playing XI for an extended period under then-captain MS Dhoni.

It was Sachin Tendulkar, his long-time opening partner, who persuaded him to reconsider.

The episode dates back to the 2007–08 Commonwealth Bank Series in Australia, where Sehwag featured in the first five completed matches but could only muster 81 runs at an average of 16.20, with a highest score of 33.

Dropped for the remaining three games, he watched from the sidelines as India defeated Sri Lanka and then Australia in the finals.

Six months later, Sehwag returned in the Kitply Cup, scoring 150 runs in three matches — including two half-centuries — and beginning a sustained period of form.

“In the 2007-08 series in Australia, I played the first three (five) matches and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn’t picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can’t be a part of the playing XI, then there was no point in my playing ODI cricket.”

“Then I went to Tendulkar and said, ‘I am thinking of retiring from ODIs’. He said, ‘No, I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. So, you are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don’t make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call.’ When that series ended, I played in the next series and made a lot of runs. I played the 2011 World Cup and we won the World Cup as well.”

Sehwag eventually finished his ODI career with 8,273 runs in 251 matches.

He also opened up about his son Aryavir’s budding cricket journey in Delhi’s age-group circuit, revealing that they’ve already spoken about handling expectations.

“Pressure is something that you give, not take. I have told him he can play the way he wants if he is interested and if he wants to become a cricketer. Things are going well for now. Hope he goes on to play either for India or the Ranji Trophy. He’s working hard. He’s only 15 and he’ll learn a lot in future,” Sehwag said.