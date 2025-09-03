Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who Tops Net Worth Chart?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among the most celebrated cricketers in India. Both batsmen have achieved remarkable success on the field, with over 13,000 runs in Test matches, more than 25,000 runs in ODIs, and surpassing 8,000 runs in T20 Internationals combined.

Their financial success off the field is equally impressive.

Here is a brief comparison of their net worth:

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's net worth is estimated at approximately ₹1,050 crore (around $127 million). His wealth is a result of multiple income streams, including:

BCCI Contract: As a top-tier A+ contract player with the BCCI, Kohli receives an annual salary of ₹7 crore.

IPL Earnings: Having played exclusively for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the IPL's inception, his salary for the 2025 season was ₹21 crore.

Brand Endorsements: Endorsements are a major source of his income, as he represents over 30 companies. These partnerships are estimated to bring in over ₹200 crore annually and include long-term deals with global brands like Puma and MRF.

Business Ventures: Kohli is an active entrepreneur with investments and businesses, including the fashion brand WROGN, the lifestyle brand One8, a chain of gyms called Chisel Fitness, and an ownership stake in the football club FC Goa. He has also invested in various startups.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's net worth is estimated to be between ₹214 crore and ₹230 crore (approximately $26 million). His financial portfolio is built on:

BCCI Contract: Like Kohli, Rohit Sharma holds a BCCI A+ central contract, which provides him with an annual salary of ₹7 crore.

IPL Earnings: Sharma's IPL journey began with the Deccan Chargers, but he is most known for his time with the Mumbai Indians. His latest contract with the team is valued at ₹16.3 crore.

Brand Endorsements: The ex-MI skipper is a brand ambassador for more than 25 brands. He reportedly earns between ₹3.5 crore and ₹7 crore per endorsement, positioning him as one of the most highly compensated athletes in India for brand partnerships.

Personal Investments: Rohit Sharma's investments include ventures in real estate and startups. He owns a luxury apartment in Mumbai valued at approximately ₹30 crore, a collection of high-end cars, and has invested in the global cricket academy, CricKingdom.

On-Field Achievements

On the field, both players have had illustrious careers.

Virat Kohli has won all ICC trophies except for the World Test Championship, and secured his maiden IPL title in 2025. Rohit Sharma has won two ICC T20 World Cups, and two ICC Champions Trophies. He has a strong domestic record with six IPL trophies to his name.