Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma In T20 World Cup - Check Stats

Known for his stellar average and ability to perform under pressure, Virat Kohli ended his T20I career as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As of their retirements from T20Is in 2024, Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs in T20 World Cup history, while Rohit Sharma has the most appearances and is the only Indian to have won two T20 World Cup titles.

Kohli's record is defined by his consistency and match-winning knocks, whereas Sharma's includes being the winning captain in 2024 and participating in every edition of the tournament.

Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup record

Top run-scorer: Kohli accumulated 1,292 runs in 35 matches with an impressive average of 58.72.

Most Player of the Tournament awards: He won the award twice (2014 and 2016) for his outstanding batting performances, a record in itself.

Clutch performance in 2024 final: In his final T20I match in the 2024 final, Kohli scored a crucial 76 to help India secure the trophy.

Key innings: His performances include memorable innings like the 82 not out against Pakistan in 2022 and 72 not out against South Africa in the 2014 semifinal.

Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup record

As the captain who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, Sharma holds several unique records.

Most appearances: Rohit Sharma is the only Indian player to have played in every edition of the T20 World Cup, from the inaugural tournament in 2007 to his retirement in 2024.

Two-time champion: He is the first and only Indian player to have two T20 World Cup winner's medals, having won in 2007 and as captain in 2024.

2024 winning captain: Rohit became the first captain to win the T20 World Cup with a 100% win record, leading his team to victory in every match.

Impressive run tally: Sharma is the second-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, with 1,220 runs.

Power-hitting prowess: The former India skipper is also known for his boundary-hitting, having hit the second-most fifties in T20 World Cups and the most sixes for India in the tournament's history.

