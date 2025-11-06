Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketNo Kohli, Rohit: Veteran Stars Left Out Of India A ODI Squad vs South Africa

No Kohli, Rohit: Veteran Stars Left Out Of India A ODI Squad vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the India A squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa A, which will be played in Rajkot from November 13-19, 2025.

Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Despite losing the One Day International (ODI) series, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had the perfect end to their tour of Australia, as they stitched the perfect chase in Sydney.

Kohli scored 74, whereas Rohit went on to hit 121, both unbeaten till the end. This was after a horrid star to the series, particularly in the former's case who recorded to consecutive ducks. 

India will soon play another ODI series, against South Africa at home, including an India A vs South Africa A One Day series ahead of it. While some had wondered if the veterans would be featured in it for preparations, that has not been the case. 

Rohit-Kohli Not A Part Of India A ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have once again been left out of the India A squad, this time for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa A.

This isn't particularly surprising as both had also skipped the India A vs Australia A ODI series before the senior team went on tour.

Having said that, the star duo is still expected to return for the main India vs South Africa ODI series, set to begin from November 30, 2025. Their experience and presence will be crucial as India gear up for another high-stakes international assignment.

India A: Official ODI Squad

Although Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not play a part in the IND A vs SA A One Day series, there will be some exciting young talent on display.

Here are all the players who have been selected by BCCI:

Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK) 

All three matches, scheduled for November 13, 16, and 19, will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Kohli IND A Vs SA A ROHIT SHARMA India ODI Squad India A Squad India Squad India A Vs South Africa A Squad Rohit Kohli Odi Squad India Odi Squad Virat Kohli India Odi Squad Rohit Sharma
