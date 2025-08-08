Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Virat Kohli's Latest Look Goes Viral, Fans Can't Stop Talking – See Pic

Virat Kohli's Latest Look Goes Viral, Fans Can't Stop Talking – See Pic

What caught everyone’s attention in the picture was Virat Kohli’s striking appearance. The 37-year-old was seen sporting a white beard.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 11:30 AM (IST)

Virat Kohli, one of modern cricket’s biggest icons, has once again grabbed headlines—this time for his fresh new look.

The 36-year-old Indian batting star stunned fans with his latest style, prompting a flood of reactions on Instagram. Kohli’s trendy transformation quickly went viral across social media.

Virat's white beard look viral

What caught everyone’s attention in the picture was Kohli’s striking appearance. The 37-year-old was seen sporting a white beard, which immediately stirred curiosity and concern among fans.

Just a few months ago, Virat Kohli had revealed that he had dyed his beard recently. Now, with this latest look, questions are swirling—Is the ageing process catching up with him? And more importantly, will he be in top shape to feature in the marquee tournament that’s still a couple of years down the line?

When will Kohli return to play for India?

Virat Kohli has been away from competitive action since this year's IPL, where he played a key role in helping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lift their maiden title.

During the tournament, he stunned fans by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, revealing on social media that he would now focus solely on the ODI format. This means the 36-year-old will make his next on-field appearance in October, when India face Australia. At present, Kohli is spending time in London.

At 36, Virat Kohli, and at 38, Rohit Sharma, are expected to return to action in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia, which will be followed by another three ODIs at home against South Africa.

After that, the legendary former captains could feature in six more one-day internationals (ODIs) — three against New Zealand on home soil and three away against England — scheduled between January and July 2026.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
