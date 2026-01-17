'Steve Smith Ka Baap Bhi...': Virat Kohli Dragged Into Babar Azam Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali launched a scathing attack on Babar Azam following the controversial "refused single" incident involving Steve Smith in Big Bash League.

In a viral take, Basit didn't just criticize the lack of coordination - he "name-dropped" Virat Kohli to highlight what he believes is a gap in Babar's stature and on-field authority.

"Virat Kohli" Benchmark

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali argued that Steve Smith would never have dared to turn down a run if he were batting with the Indian maestro Virat.

"Steve Smith ka baap bhi single leta (Even Smith's father would have taken the single) if Virat Kohli was at the other end," Basit remarked bluntly.

He suggested that Virat Kohli's sheer presence and aggressive intent between the wickets command a level of respect that Smith seemingly didn't feel toward Babar.

According to Basit, Kohli wouldn't have even waited for a "yes" or "no" - his sheer speed and commitment to the run would have forced Smith to respond.

"This shouldn't have happened. I understand Smith hit a fast hundred. He could have told Babar before that the ball ‘Don't take a single'. Not like this. This is a disrespect," Akmal said on YouTube.

"If Sydney Sixers aren't happy with Babar, drop him. Don't disrespect him like this. Make him sit out, only… But don't do this," he added.

Authority vs. Frustration

Basit Ali's critique centered on the idea that Babar Azam, despite being a global star, failed to assert himself as a partner.

Lack of Command: Basit noted that by allowing Smith to dictate the strike so dismissively, Babar looked like a "junior partner" rather than an equal.

The "Power Surge" Excuse: While Smith claimed the refusal was tactical (to maximize the Power Surge), Basit dismissed this, suggesting that top-tier players prioritize mutual trust over individual strike-hogging.

The sight of Babar striking the boundary cushions in anger after his dismissal only proved Basit's point for many: that the frustration was a result of being "bossed around" by Smith.

Smith vs Babar in BBL - Stats Battle

In the 2026 BBL season, Steve Smith has firmly outperformed Babar Azam in their partnership for Sydney Sixers. Smith has been in devastating form, scoring 284 runs in just 4 innings, highlighted by a record-breaking century against the Thunder.

In comparison, Babar Azam has struggled to find his rhythm, scoring 112 runs across the same period. While Babar has provided stable starts, his strike rate of 124.5 pale in comparison to Smith’s explosive 168.2, fueling the ongoing debate regarding their middle-overs intent and on-field chemistry.