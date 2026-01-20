Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Remains Shrouded In Fog As IMD Forecasts Rain On This Date; AQI Improves To 'Very Poor'

Delhi Remains Shrouded In Fog As IMD Forecasts Rain On This Date; AQI Improves To 'Very Poor'

Due to the influence of a western disturbance, weather conditions are expected to change across Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region later this week.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 08:45 AM (IST)

Delhi on Tuesday was covered under a fog blanket as cold weather conditions continued to make the national capital shiver. The Air Quality Index (AQI), however, witnessed an improvement, with readings now in the 'very poor' category. 

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI stood at 397 on Tuesday at 7 am. Out of the 40 monitoring stations, 23 recorded 'severe' AQI today.   

Cold conditions are set to tighten their grip on the national capital from Tuesday, with chilly winds expected to keep temperatures low despite the presence of sunshine during the day.

According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to hover around 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach approximately 23 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to remain dry throughout the day, though the cold is likely to be more pronounced during the morning and evening hours.

Morning And Evening Fog To Affect Visibility

Light fog is expected to prevail in Delhi during the early morning hours. Visibility on roads, particularly during the pre-dawn and morning period, may be reduced to around 1 to 2 kilometres.

The weather department has indicated that the chances of dense fog remain low. As the day progresses, fog is expected to gradually clear with the emergence of sunlight, though skies may not remain completely clear. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while commuting during the morning hours.

Cold Winds Likely To Intensify Chill

Despite generally clear weather conditions, cold wave-like conditions and chilly winds are expected to cause discomfort across the city. The impact of cold winds is likely to be felt more strongly in open areas.

Elderly people and children have been advised to wear warm clothing while stepping out during the morning and evening to avoid health complications caused by the cold.

Weather Change Expected From January 23

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall in the capital beginning Friday, January 23. Due to the influence of a western disturbance, weather conditions are expected to change across Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Rain accompanied by strong winds is likely during this period. Over the next three to four days, dense fog may also be observed during morning hours, raising concerns about potential traffic disruptions.

Amid severe winter conditions, the India Meteorological Department has also issued alerts for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several states across the country between January 22 and January 25, with northern India expected to be more significantly affected.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cold Wave Delhi Weather Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI
