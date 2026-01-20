Karnataka Top Cop Suspended After His Obscene Videos With Multiple Women Go Viral

Karnataka Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao has been placed under suspension after multiple videos allegedly showing him in a compromising position with women surfaced on social media on Monday.

The unverified clips, which appear to have been recorded inside his office, were accompanied by audio recordings described as sleazy, purportedly featuring Rao in conversation with women. Citing the videos, the suspension order stated that Rao’s conduct was “obscene, unbecoming of a government servant, and caused embarrassment to the government.”

Rao's Action Violated Rules

According to the order, the Karnataka government is prima facie satisfied that Rao violated service rules, making his suspension necessary pending a detailed inquiry. During the suspension period, he has been barred from leaving headquarters under any circumstances without prior written permission from the state government.

Rao has denied the allegations, calling them “fabricated and false.” Speaking to reporters outside the residence of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, whom he attempted to meet after the videos went viral, Rao said he had no knowledge of the clips or their origin. The meeting, however, did not take place.

Rao Denies Allegations

“I am shocked. The videos are completely false and fabricated. I have no idea how or when this happened,” Rao said, adding that in the current era, “anything can happen.” When asked if the videos were old, the 1993-batch IPS officer said they could date back to his posting in Belagavi nearly eight years ago.

Reacting to the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said disciplinary action would follow if Rao is found guilty. “No one is above the law, irrespective of how senior the officer is,” he said.

Senior BJP MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar termed the incident “disgraceful” and said it had damaged the credibility of the police force.

Rao has faced controversy earlier as well. He was previously accused of helping his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, who was arrested last year for allegedly smuggling gold into the country, evade customs and police checks using official protocol. Following public outrage, Rao was sent on compulsory leave in March but was later reinstated after an investigation.