Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli has addressed the tragic Bengaluru stampede that occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

The incident, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured, turned what was meant to be a joyful celebration after RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL trophy into a heartbreaking moment.

'Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak'

Kohli’s statement, shared by RCB on social media platform X, forms part of the team’s ‘RCB CARES’ initiative, aimed at improving crowd management and preventing such incidents in the future.

In his message, Kohli paid tribute to those who lost their lives and those injured, emphasizing the importance of moving forward with care, respect, and responsibility in honor of the affected fans.

“Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility,” RCB quoted Virat Kohli as saying.

RCB may lose ability to host home matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Following the tragic Bengaluru stampede, the Justice Cunha Commission has raised serious concerns over the safety of M Chinnaswamy Stadium. As a result, there are fears that RCB may lose the ability to host home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL 2026, leaving the franchise without a home venue for the next season.

The report concluded that the stadium’s design and structure make it unsuitable for large public gatherings, warning that hosting mass events there in the future would pose a significant risk to public safety.

The Commission’s findings also placed responsibility on RCB, DNA Entertainment, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for their roles in the incident.