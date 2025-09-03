Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post

Virat Kohli’s statement, shared by RCB on social media platform X, forms part of the team’s ‘RCB CARES’ initiative.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli has addressed the tragic Bengaluru stampede that occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

The incident, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured, turned what was meant to be a joyful celebration after RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL trophy into a heartbreaking moment.

'Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak'

Kohli’s statement, shared by RCB on social media platform X, forms part of the team’s ‘RCB CARES’ initiative, aimed at improving crowd management and preventing such incidents in the future.

In his message, Kohli paid tribute to those who lost their lives and those injured, emphasizing the importance of moving forward with care, respect, and responsibility in honor of the affected fans.

“Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility,” RCB quoted Virat Kohli as saying.

RCB may lose ability to host home matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Following the tragic Bengaluru stampede, the Justice Cunha Commission has raised serious concerns over the safety of M Chinnaswamy Stadium. As a result, there are fears that RCB may lose the ability to host home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL 2026, leaving the franchise without a home venue for the next season.

The report concluded that the stadium’s design and structure make it unsuitable for large public gatherings, warning that hosting mass events there in the future would pose a significant risk to public safety.

The Commission’s findings also placed responsibility on RCB, DNA Entertainment, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for their roles in the incident. 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Bengaluru Stampede Virat Kohli Bengaluru Stampede
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
World
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
Cities
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Cricket
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget