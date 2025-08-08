Vegan Virat Kohli Surprised With 'Snake' Dish On Anniversary. Chef Says: 'I Made...'

Celebrity chef Harsh Dixit got the chance to prepare a special dish for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their second wedding anniversary in 2019. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dixit shared that he reimagined the classic Vietnamese Pho — typically made with chicken or beef broth — into a vegan-friendly version for the couple, as Kohli follows a plant-based diet.

“You have to keep things interesting,” Harsh was quoted as saying in the report . “For Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's anniversary in December 2019, I made Pho, but with a twist.”

He also described in detail the changes he made to the traditional recipe to ensure it matched the duo’s dietary preferences while still retaining the dish’s authentic flavours.

“There's chicken and beef in the broth. But they were eating gluten-free at the time, so we went with rice noodles, which are traditional in Pho and gluten-free.

“Vietnamese cuisine includes a lot of snake — snake wine, even snake meat. So, how about serving ‘snakes' to vegans? Snake gourd was the star. It was stued with peanuts, coconut, tofu, a bit of coriander, then smoked. The dish included water chestnut, enoki mushrooms, and chillies, all in a lemongrass-ginger-coriander root broth. A chilli oil was served on the side. The idea was to have fun while staying within the dietary boundaries. That's what being a private chef is about.”

Will Virat play ODI World Cup 2027?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have stepped away from T20Is and Tests, focusing solely on representing India in ODIs. With the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027 in South Africa, India’s ODI calendar between October 2025 and 2027 will be relatively light.

This raises the question — will a limited number of ODIs, combined with IPL appearances, provide adequate preparation to keep them in peak form for the tournament?

"Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so, there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time,” a source indicated to PTI.