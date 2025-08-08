Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVegan Virat Kohli Surprised With 'Snake' Dish On Anniversary. Chef Says: 'I Made...'

Vegan Virat Kohli Surprised With 'Snake' Dish On Anniversary. Chef Says: 'I Made...'

Chef Dixit described in detail the changes he made to the traditional recipe to ensure it matched the duo’s dietary preferences while still retaining the dish’s authentic flavours.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 12:47 PM (IST)

Celebrity chef Harsh Dixit got the chance to prepare a special dish for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their second wedding anniversary in 2019. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dixit shared that he reimagined the classic Vietnamese Pho — typically made with chicken or beef broth — into a vegan-friendly version for the couple, as Kohli follows a plant-based diet.

“You have to keep things interesting,” Harsh was quoted as saying in the report . “For Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's anniversary in December 2019, I made Pho, but with a twist.”

He also described in detail the changes he made to the traditional recipe to ensure it matched the duo’s dietary preferences while still retaining the dish’s authentic flavours.

“There's chicken and beef in the broth. But they were eating gluten-free at the time, so we went with rice noodles, which are traditional in Pho and gluten-free.

“Vietnamese cuisine includes a lot of snake — snake wine, even snake meat. So, how about serving ‘snakes' to vegans? Snake gourd was the star. It was stued with peanuts, coconut, tofu, a bit of coriander, then smoked. The dish included water chestnut, enoki mushrooms, and chillies, all in a lemongrass-ginger-coriander root broth. A chilli oil was served on the side. The idea was to have fun while staying within the dietary boundaries. That's what being a private chef is about.”

Will Virat play ODI World Cup 2027?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have stepped away from T20Is and Tests, focusing solely on representing India in ODIs. With the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027 in South Africa, India’s ODI calendar between October 2025 and 2027 will be relatively light.

This raises the question — will a limited number of ODIs, combined with IPL appearances, provide adequate preparation to keep them in peak form for the tournament?

"Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so, there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time,” a source indicated to PTI.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Diet
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
Cricket
Virat Kohli's Latest Look Goes Viral, Fans Can't Stop Talking – See Pic
Virat Kohli's Latest Look Goes Viral, Fans Can't Stop Talking – See Pic
World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget