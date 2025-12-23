Empty Chinnaswamy Stadium For Virat Kohli’s Return? Fan Entry Shut: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketEmpty Chinnaswamy Stadium For Virat Kohli’s Return? Fan Entry Shut: Report

Virat Kohli’s return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the Vijay Hazare Trophy could be played behind closed doors, with reports suggesting fan entry may not be permitted.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is Virat Kohli's home away from home, all thanks to the Delhi local's long-time representation of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

The much-beloved franchise won its first-ever title earlier this year, but their victory celebrations in Bengaluru led to an unfortunate stampede, which led to the stadium being suspended.

Notably, the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra will be held there, which will be Kohli's first appearance at the venue since winning the IPL with RCB. However, fans may not be allowed inside.

No Fans Allowed In Chinnaswamy Stadium For Kohli's Match

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, The Karnataka government could issue an order directing the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to conduct matches behind closed doors, with the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence lined up as a back-up venue if police permission is not granted for games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier, the KSCA had reportedly proposed opening two stands to the public, which could have allowed a crowd of around 2,000 to 3,000 spectators if fully utilised, but this proposal was not approved.

Given Virat Kohli's stardom, huge crowds could gather to see the cricketer in action despite this being a domestic cricket match.

This was seen when he appeared for a Ranji Trophy match in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, where fans were allowed entry for free.

However, if this report turns out to be true, then Kohli's Chinnaswamy return could take place behind closed doors, without any of the expected fanfare.

Interestingly, it also remains to be seen if RCB themselves would be allowed to play their home games at this venue. The tournament is still far away, but speculation looms.

The IPL 2026 Auction took place on December 16, 2025, which further amped excitement for the T20 franchise league.

Also Check: After Ashes Exit, Pat Cummins Doubtful For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
