Varun Chakravarthy Or Kuldeep Yadav: Key Stats That Could Decide India's Final XI

India playing XI for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final: The final of 2026 ICC T20 World Cup will see India national cricket team face New Zealand national cricket team on March 8. Ahead of the big match, there is growing debate among cricket experts about whether India should tweak their playing XI.

One suggestion being widely discussed is bringing Kuldeep Yadav into the lineup in place of Varun Chakravarthy. Let's examine their numbers to understand who might be the better option for IND vs NZ T20 WC final.

Varun vs Kuldeep: T20I career stats

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has represented India in 44 T20 Internationals, claiming 72 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 16.30 with an economy rate of 7.45.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has played 54 T20Is, picking up 95 wickets in 52 innings. He boasts an impressive bowling average of 13.74 and an economy rate of 6.95.

Varun Chakravarthy - Matches: 44 | Innings: 42 | Wickets: 72 | Average: 16.30 | Economy: 7.45

Kuldeep Yadav - Matches: 54 | Innings: 52 | Wickets: 95 | Average: 13.74 | Economy: 6.95

Record against New Zealand

Varun Chakravarthy has played four matches against New Zealand, bowling 16 overs in total. During that period, he has taken four wickets at an average of 32.75 while maintaining an economy rate of 4.66.

Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, has faced the Kiwis in eight matches, bowling 25 overs and taking nine wickets at an average of 21.22 with an economy rate of 7.64.

Varun Chakravarthy - Matches: 4 | Overs: 16 | Wickets: 4 | Average: 32.75 | Economy: 4.66

Kuldeep Yadav - Matches: 8 | Overs: 25 | Wickets: 9 | Average: 21.22 | Economy: 7.64

Performance in Ahmedabad

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kuldeep Yadav has played one T20I, bowling one over for 12 runs without taking a wicket.

Varun Chakravarthy has featured in three T20Is at the venue, bowling 11 overs and picking up eight wickets at an average of 14.25, though his economy rate there stands at 10.36.

Kuldeep Yadav - Matches: 1 | Overs: 1 | Wickets: 0 | Economy: 12.00

Varun Chakravarthy - Matches: 3 | Overs: 11 | Wickets: 8 | Average: 14.25 | Economy: 10.36

Who should get the nod?

Looking at the overall numbers, Kuldeep Yadav’s consistency and superior T20I record make a strong case for his inclusion in the final XI.

Varun Chakravarthy has struggled to make a big impact during T20 WC 2026 tournament and was expensive in the semi-final vs England, which could prompt the team management to consider a change.

Kuldeep’s ability to spin the ball both ways and trouble both left- and right-handed batters could make him a valuable option on the Ahmedabad pitch. If selected, he could provide India with an additional wicket-taking threat in T20 WC 2026 final.