Varun Chakaravarthy, Hardik Pandya Post “Cup” Celebrations After India’s Asia Cup Victory

India refused to be handed over the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the ACC President, after defeating Pakistan in a nail-biting final.

Naqvi, per reports, was adamant on being the one to present the trophy, and so, the winners had to celebrating without the cup in the end, after an already delayed presentation ceremony.

However, Indian players like Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya have uploaded images of themselves on social media, where they can be seen celebrating with a cup.

For example, the former uploaded an image of himself in bed on X (@chakaravarthy29), with small tea cup next to him.

" Akkha duniya ek taraf, aur mere india ek taraf " 🇮🇳🙂

Varun Chakaravarthy bowled four overs in the match, conceding 30 runs and picking 2 wickets.

Varun Chakaravarthy bowled four overs in the match, conceding 30 runs and picking 2 wickets.

Hardik Pandya Joins The Party

Hardik Pandya missed out on the Asia Cup final against Pakistan due to an injury he picked up in India's Super 4 match vs Sri Lanka.

That said, he too has celebrated with a "cup", hitting his signature trophy celebration pose, only that this cup is an emoji and not the real Asia Cup trophy. This image was uploaded on Hardik Pandya's Instagram profile - @hardikpandya93.

In fact, the post features several other images, one with Pandya showing three fingers, likely alluding to India's 3-0 record over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025.

Another image in this collage show him along with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, seemingly holding an invisible trophy in their hands.

Tilak Varma, Man of the Match in the final for his valiant innings, also did something similar on Instagram. His joint post with India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, showed them posing with this trophy emoji.

