Tri-Series Schedule: Pakistan, Afghanistan And UAE To Clash - Full Schedule Inside

This tri-series is expected to be a crucial preparation ground for all three sides ahead of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tri-Series Schedule: Cricket fans are in for a treat in the UAE as the stage is set for back-to-back action. While the Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9, the build-up to the mega tournament will see a T20 Tri-Series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UAE, starting August 29.

The tournament kicks off with Pakistan vs Afghanistan on August 29. The hosts UAE will open their campaign against Pakistan on August 30.

On September 1, UAE will meet Afghanistan, followed by another Pakistan-Afghanistan clash on September 2.

UAE and Pakistan will lock horns again on September 4, while UAE and Afghanistan will face off on September 5. The final, between the top two teams on the points table, will be played on September 7.

Tri-Series Full Schedule

August 29, 2025 – Match 1: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

August 30, 2025 – Match 2: UAE vs Pakistan

September 1, 2025 – Match 3: UAE vs Afghanistan

September 2, 2025 – Match 4: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

September 4, 2025 – Match 5: Pakistan vs UAE

September 5, 2025 – Match 6: Afghanistan vs UAE

September 7, 2025 – Final (Top 2 teams)

Squads for Tri-Series

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Hussain Talat, Sufyan Mokim.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Umarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik.

UAE: Muhammad Wasim (C), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddiqui, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
