Top 7 Youngest Cricketers To Debut In ODI History

Cricket has always celebrated young prodigies who’ve made their mark early.

Over the years, several players have stepped onto the international stage in One Day Internationals (ODIs) while still in their teens, some as young as 14. Their early debuts sparked global curiosity, with many going on to craft impressive careers.

Let’s take a look at seven of the youngest cricketers ever to debut in ODIs.

Youngest Players to Debut in ODI Cricket History

1) Hasan Raza (Pakistan) – 14 years, 233 days

Pakistan’s Hasan Raza holds the record for being the youngest to play an ODI. He debuted against Zimbabwe in Quetta on October 30, 1996. However, questions were later raised about the accuracy of his age.

2) Mohammad Sharif (Bangladesh) – 15 years, 116 days

Bangladesh's Mohammad Sharif made his ODI debut as a teenage pacer against Zimbabwe in Harare on April 7, 2001, becoming the second-youngest to feature in a 50-over international.

3) Gulshan Jha (Nepal) – 15 years, 212 days

All-rounder Gulshan Jha of Nepal played his first ODI at just 15 years and 212 days old against the United States in Al Amerat on September 17, 2021.

4) Gurdeep Singh (Kenya) – 15 years, 258 days

Kenya’s Gurdeep Singh was just shy of 16 when he debuted in an ODI versus Afghanistan on October 4, 2013, in Sharjah.

5) NR Kumar (Canada) – 15 years, 273 days

Representing Canada, NR Kumar stepped onto the ODI stage at 15 years and 273 days, debuting against Afghanistan on February 18, 2010, in Sharjah.

6) Rohit Kumar Paudel (Nepal) – 15 years, 335 days

Nepal's Rohit Paudel played his maiden ODI on August 3, 2018, against the Netherlands in Amstelveen, just days before turning 16.

7) Kushal Malla (Nepal) – 15 years, 340 days

Another young talent from Nepal, Kushal Malla, made his ODI debut versus the United States in Kirtipur on February 8, 2020, rounding out this list of teenage trailblazers.

These rising stars proved that age is just a number in cricket, and with the right talent and determination, even the youngest players can take on the international stage.