Youngest To 200! Top 5 Rising Stars Who Smashed Double Tons In Tests

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal looked set to secure a double ton in the second India vs West Indies Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

He ended the first day on 173, but got out early due to a mix-up the following morning, bowing out at 175 to an unfortunate run out.

While the 23-year old, a rising star in Indian cricket, missed on a 200 on this occasion, it is worth noting that he has achieved the feat before, twice in fact. Both came against England in February 2024, when he was just 22.

What's even more interesting is that there have been players who have done so at an even younger age. Here are the top five youngest cricketers to score 200 in Tests:

Top 5 Youngest Double Centurions In Tests

5) Graeme Smith

Former South Africa opener and captain, Graeme Smith, proved his mettle in cricket's toughest format at just 21 years and 259 days old.

In a Test match against Bangladesh in 2002, held in East London, Smith scored his first out of five double centuries.

4) Garry Sobers

West Indies legend, Garry Sobers, is also on this list for his impressive outing against Pakistan in Kingston all the way in 1958.

He reached 200 at 21 years and 213 days in this match, and what's even better is that he went on to cross 350! Yes, this inning of his ended with an unbeaten 365 runs.

This also makes him the youngest player ever to score a triple century in Test cricket, just five days younger than the Aussie great, Don Bradman's record.

3) Vinod Kambli

India's Vinod Kambli is next up on this list. He hit 200 at 21 years and 32 days old against England.

This happened back in 1993 at the iconic Wankhede stadium, where India would lift the 2011 ICC World Cup.

2) George Alphonso Headley

Another West Indies legend makes the cut, this time, it is George Alphonso Headley. He smashed 224 against England at Kingston in 1930, when he was just 20 years and 308 days old.

1) Javed Miandad

Pakistan's Javed Miandad is the youngest player to hit a double ton in Tests at the moment.

He did this against New Zealand in Karachi in 1976. Miandad was just 19 years and 140 days old at the time, and would later go on to win the 1992 World Cup in Australia.