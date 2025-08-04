Top 5 Wicket-Takers In India-England Series: Indians Rule The List

India managed to draw the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Test series against England, a contest marked by both explosive batting and exceptional bowling performances.

While several batters made headlines with consistent centuries, the bowlers played a decisive role, often turning the tide in their team’s favor.

Here's a look at the top five wicket-takers from the India vs England Test series:

1. Mohammed Siraj

Emerging as the leading wicket-taker, India's pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj picked up 23 wickets in 5 Tests. Averaging 32.43, Siraj registered two five-wicket hauls and one four-wicket haul, underlining his impact throughout the series.

2. Josh Tongue

England's Josh Tongue impressed in his 3-Test appearances, claiming 19 wickets at an average of 29.05. He managed both a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul, proving to be one of the brightest finds for England in the series.

3. Ben Stokes

The England captain contributed significantly with the ball, finishing with 17 wickets at an average of 25.24. Stokes delivered key breakthroughs, including a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul, stepping up when it mattered most.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah played just 3 matches but still left a strong mark by taking 14 wickets at an impressive average of 26.00. His performance included two five-wicket hauls, displaying his ability to dominate even in limited opportunities.

5. Prasidh Krishna

Rounding out the top five was India’s Prasidh Krishna, who had a standout performance at the Oval. Across 3 Tests, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 37, including two four-wicket hauls, further strengthening India’s pace unit.

Anderson-Tendulkar Test series ends in a 2-2 draw

Shubman Gill-led India secured a thrilling six-run victory in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, leveling the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Test series 2-2 against England.

Chasing 249 in the fourth innings, India’s bowlers rose to the occasion, wrapping up England’s innings for 224. The win was shaped by a collective bowling effort, with Siraj (5 wickets) and Prasidh Krishna (4 wickets) striking at crucial moments.