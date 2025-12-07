Top 5 ODI Players With Most Series Awards: Virat Kohli 2nd On List

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTop 5 ODI Players With Most Series Awards: Virat Kohli 2nd On List

Here’s a detailed look at the top five cricketers with the most Player of the Series awards in ODI cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virat Kohli was named Player of the Series for his brilliant showing against South Africa in the recent ODI series. This marked the 12th time in his career that Kohli has earned this honour in One Day Internationals. But do you know who leads this list?

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart with the most Player of the Series awards in ODI history. Over the course of 463 matches and 108 ODI series, the Master Blaster secured the award 15 times, highlighting his unmatched consistency and dominance.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli sits second on this list. Since making his ODI debut in 2008, Kohli has played 308 matches across 76 series. During this period, the modern-day batting great has collected 12 Player of the Series awards, showcasing his impact and longevity in the format.

Sanath Jayasuriya

Legendary Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya holds the third position. Jayasuriya featured in 445 ODIs and took part in 111 series, winning the Player of the Series award 11 times during his illustrious career.

Shaun Pollock

Former South African captain and premier all-rounder Shaun Pollock is fourth on the list. Pollock played 303 ODIs between 1996 and 2008, participating in 60 series and earning the award nine times thanks to his consistent excellence with both bat and ball.

Chris Gayle

West Indies superstar Chris Gayle rounds off the top five. Gayle played 301 ODIs from 1999 to 2019 across 71 series, winning the Player of the Series title eight times with his explosive batting displays.

India clinch ODI series 2-1

India clinched the ODI series against South Africa with a commanding 2-1 triumph, finishing the decider in Visakhapatnam with a nine-wicket win.

Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a brilliant maiden ODI hundred, remaining unbeaten on 116. Skipper Rohit Sharma contributed a fluent 75, while Virat Kohli - adjudged Player of the Series - wrapped up the chase with an unbeaten 65.

Earlier, a superb bowling effort led by Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna restricted South Africa to 270, laying the perfect foundation for India’s dominant chase.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar India Vs South Africa ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs SA
