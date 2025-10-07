Top 5 International Cricket Teams With Most Wins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Over the past decade, Indian cricket team has been a dominant force in international cricket. Beating India, whether at home or abroad, remains a tough challenge for most teams. Currently, only a few teams, like England and Australia, can consistently challenge them.

Let’s take a look at the top five teams with the highest number of wins in international cricket history.

1. Australia

Australia stands as the most successful cricket team globally. With six ODI World Cup titles and a record-breaking number of wins, they are the only team to surpass 1,000 international match victories. Out of 2,107 matches played, Australia has won 1,158 and lost 676.

2. England

England ranks among the top, having won 921 out of 2,117 international matches. Their consistent performance keeps them on par with India, who has also won 921 matches out of 1,915. India’s upcoming match against the West Indies in Delhi could allow them to surpass England.

3. India

India has emerged as a powerhouse in international cricket, maintaining an impressive winning record across formats. With 921 wins, they are tied with England and continue to challenge top teams worldwide.

4. Pakistan

Pakistan, which has claimed one ODI World Cup and one T20 World Cup, ranks fourth with 831 wins in 1,734 matches. Once a feared side in the 1990s, Pakistan is currently rebuilding to regain its former dominance.

5. South Africa

South Africa has recently ended its ICC trophy drought by winning the World Test Championship. They have played 1,373 international matches, winning 719, despite facing a 21-year ban starting in 1970. Their return to international cricket has seen them consistently performing among the top teams.

IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025

India vs Australia ODI series 2025 is set to begin on October 19, featuring a three-match ODI showdown.

India has announced its squad, with Shubman Gill captaining the side in ODIs, supported by veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are returning to international cricket after a short break. Australia has named Mitchell Marsh as captain for both ODIs and T20Is, with Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Owen in line for potential debuts.

The series promises to be a thrilling contest, with India looking to dominate at home and continue their strong record against Australia in recent years.

Fans will eagerly watch key battles, including Kohli’s chance to climb the ODI run charts and Gill’s leadership debut. Both teams boast strong batting and bowling line-ups, making this series a perfect blend of experience and young talent.