Top 10 Bowlers With Most Overs In India-England Test Series 2025

India vs England Test series, spread across one and a half months, witnessed dramatic shifts in momentum across all five matches.

While there were high-scoring innings, bowlers too had their moments, often dominating sessions with quick breakthroughs. Fast bowlers, in particular, played a major role throughout the series—not only with their wicket-taking ability but also by shouldering the bulk of the workload.

Take Jasprit Bumrah for instance—he featured in only three matches but still managed to deliver 119.4 overs, a testament to his central role when available.

Here's a look at the bowlers who delivered the most overs across IND vs ENG Test series:

Top Bowlers by Overs Bowled

Chris Woakes (England) – 181 overs (before injury on Day 1 of the fifth Test)

Mohammed Siraj (India) – 174+ overs

Brydon Carse (England) – 155 overs

Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 142+ overs (Most by a spinner)

Shoaib Bashir (England) – 140.4 overs (in just 3 Tests)

Ben Stokes (England) – 140 overs

Josh Tongue (England) – 127 overs

Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 119.4 overs (played only 3 Tests)

Akashdeep (India) – 107+ overs

Prasidh Krishna (India) – 97+ overs

Top Wicket-Takers of IND vs ENG Series

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker, with 20 scalps to his name.

Josh Tongue followed closely with 19 wickets, while Ben Stokes picked up 17.

Despite limited appearances, Jasprit Bumrah impressed with 14 wickets in 3 matches.

Akashdeep also made his mark with 12 wickets in the series.

India on verge of series defeat

The final session of Day 4 in the fifth Test at The Oval has begun, with England edging closer to completing a record chase of 374 runs. The hosts stand at a formidable 330/4 after 69 overs, with Joe Root bringing up yet another sublime century.

Earlier in the day, a crucial fielding lapse by Mohammed Siraj handed Harry Brook a reprieve, which the English batter capitalised on, blasting 111 off just 98 deliveries. With just five wickets in hand, Shubman Gill’s Team India face an uphill battle to pull off a dramatic turnaround and avoid a 3-1 series loss.