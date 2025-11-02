WATCH: Tim David Hits Monster 129-Meter Six In Third T20I Against India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tim David delivered a blistering knock in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, smashing 74 runs off just 38 balls.

His innings included five sixes and eight fours, as he brought up a half-century in only 23 deliveries, making him the second-fastest Australian to reach a fifty against India, surpassing Travis Head.

One of these sixes went a whopping 129 meters! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau)

The ball almost went out of the stadium, but hit the Ninja Stadium sign on the way and bounced back inside.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Tim David Wreaks Havoc

Australia were under pressure when Tim David walked in at 14 for 2 after Arshdeep Singh dismissed Travis Head on 6 and Josh Inglis on 1 run in the powerplay. However, the setback didn’t rattle David.

He had announced his intent immediately after coming into the middle, cracking a boundary off the very first ball he faced, setting the tone for a counter-attacking masterclass.

Reaching his half-century in just 23 balls, Tim David climbed to second place among the fastest Australians to score a T20I fifty against India, proving once again why he’s one of the most dangerous finishers in world cricket.

At one point, it seemed like no one would have an answer to David's bat, however, it was ultimately Tilak Varma, who grabbed his catch very close to the boundary off Shivam Dube's bowling.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Big Chase On The Way

Australia set India a competitive target of 187 runs in the third T20I, thanks to another explosive performance, this time from Marcus Stoinis, who smashed a stunning 64 off 39 balls with two sixes and eight fours.

Building on Tim David’s fireworks, Stoinis anchored the innings brilliantly to help Australia post a strong total after a shaky start.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler, finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 35 in his four overs. Varun Chakravarthy also made an impact, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries while conceding 33 runs in his spell.

Jasprit Bumrah, however, had an off day, going wicketless despite keeping things tight with his variations.