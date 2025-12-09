Tilak Varma’s Top T20 Knocks: 5 Highest Scores For India Ranked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tilak Varma has emerged as one of the most important cogs in the wheel that is the Indian T20 cricket team of late.

He debuted for the Men in Blue in the shortest format back in August 2023 against the West Indies, and has even made a name for himself in the IPL, representing the Mumbai Indians.

He is expected to feature in the upcoming five-match IND vs SA T20I series, the first fixture of which will go underway later today. As we wait for the action to begin, let's take a look at Tilak Varma's best T20 knocks for India.

Tilak Verma: Top 5 Innings For India

5) 51 Off 41 vs West Indies

Tilak scored his very first half century for the national side in just his second appearance, playing against the West Indies at the Guyana National Stadium.

He was the top scorer in the lineup that day, helping India post 152 on the board, which unfortunately, got chased in 18.5 overs.

4) 55 Off 26 vs Bangladesh

Tilak Varma's next fifty for India came during the Asian Games in 2023 against Bangladesh, in a match that was played in Hangzhou.

He remained unbeaten, chasing a low score of just 97, which India were able to reach with 9 wickets to spare.

3) 69 Off 53 vs Pakistan

This inning made Tilak Varma a household name in India, coming against arch rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, at a time when the team desperately needed someone to stand up.

With three quick wickets down, the Men in Blue found themselves in a spot of bother. That's when the MI batsman took the 147-run chase by the scruff of its neck, gradually building the innings initially, and then firing when the time was right.

He stood there till the end, and was crowned Player of the Match in the final, as India triumphed in the last over with 5 wickets to spare.

2) 107 off 56 vs South Africa

Playing an India vs South Africa T20 in Centurion in 2024, Tilak Varma came out to bat as Sanju Samson departed for a duck.

He then formed a partnership with Abhishek Sharma, scored a blazing 107 off 56, his maiden T20 ton for India, took them to a match-winning total of 219, and remained unbeaten.

1) 120 off 47 vs South Africa

Just two days after that match-winning knock, Tilak Varma fired back with another century, and this time even faster, in Johannesburg. His exploits took the Men in Blue to a record T20 score of 283.

Once again, Tilak remained unbeaten, as India clinched victory by a whopping 135 runs in the second innings.