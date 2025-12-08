Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 1st T20I: Predicted India Playing XI For The Series Opener

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Predicted India Playing XI For The Series Opener

Check out India's predicted playing XI for IND vs SA 1st T20I in Cuttack as Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill return to the national side after dealing with injuries.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The first India vs South Africa T20I will be played in Cuttack at the Barabati Stadium on December 9, 2025. 

The Men in Blue are riding in with a 2-1 One Day International (ODI) series triumph over the Proteas, along with a T20I series victory over Australia, in Australia last month. 

Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave the scene as youngsters take centre stage. While India's actual playing XI is expected to only be revealed after the toss, here's a predicted playing XI for the IND vs SA 1st T20I. 

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Who All Could Make The Cut?

The Men in Blue beat the Aussies 2-1 Down Under in what was their last T20I series. Therefore, we shouldn't see a lot of changes in India's lineup in Cuttack from those fixtures. 

Their core is more or less concrete in this format, and hence, fans can expect familiar faces to take to the field, including Hardik Pandya, who has returned to cricket following his Asia Cup injury.

One exception, though, could be the vice captain, Shubman Gill. He is also coming back from an injury, albeit more recent, so the management might not rush him back into the middle, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

With that said, here is India's predicted playing XI for their first T20 match against South Africa:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav 

The match will be played, as mentioned, in Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, where the pitch tends to assist spinners.

Therefore, the hosts have a good chance, particularly if they bowl in the first innings to negate the dew factor. That said, the Proteas also boast quality spin options, such as Keshav Maharaj.

Check Out: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Here's What We Know

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma India Vs South Africa Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya India Playing XI IND Vs SA T20 IND Vs SA 1st T20I IND Vs SA Playing XI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Nehru Backed Jinnah's Protest Against Vande Mataram, Congress Bowed Down To Muslim League': PM Modi
'Nehru Backed Jinnah's Vande Mataram Protest, Cong Bowed Down To Muslim League': PM Modi
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Here's What We Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Breaking: Stone-Pelting Alleged During Religious Event in Lutyens’ Delhi, One Injured
Breaking: SP MP Rajeev Rai Questions Government Over Detention Centres and Infiltration Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget