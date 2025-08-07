Three Indian Players Likely To Be Dropped From Test Team After Poor Show In England

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketThree Indian Players Likely To Be Dropped From Test Team After Poor Show In England

As selectors look ahead, a few names may be under serious scrutiny due to their underwhelming outings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 10:31 AM (IST)

The recently concluded 5-match Test series between India and England proved to be a gripping contest, ultimately ending in a 2-2 draw.

While many Indian players delivered standout performances—Shubman Gill emerged as the top run-scorer and Mohammed Siraj led the wicket charts—some failed to make a meaningful impact.

1. Shardul Thakur

The experienced bowling all-rounder made a comeback to the Test side after a gap of 18 months but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Featuring in only two out of the five matches in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, Thakur neither impressed with the ball nor the bat.

He managed just 2 wickets at a high average of 72 and scored only 46 runs across 3 innings. His place in the squad now appears to be in jeopardy.

2. Sai Sudharsan

After a spectacular Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 where he clinched the Orange Cap, expectations were high from Sai Sudharsan in his maiden Test series. However, the young batter struggled to adapt to red-ball cricket in English conditions.

In the three Tests he played, Sai Sudharsan accumulated only 140 runs at an average of 23.33. Alarmingly, he registered two ducks in six innings, casting doubt over his immediate future in the format.

3. Prasidh Krishna

Despite a notable eight-wicket haul at The Oval, talented pacer Prasidh Krishna had a rather inconsistent series overall. He was expensive in spells and even lost his place in the playing XI midway through the series.

In three appearances, the pacer bagged 14 wickets but at a steep average of 37.07, raising questions about his role in India’s long-term red-ball plans.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shardul Thakur Prasidh Krishna Sai Sudarshan IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
