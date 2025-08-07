Asia Cup 2025: Know Whether It Will Be Played In T20 Or ODI Format
Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9 and will culminate with the final on September 28.
With the Test series against England now wrapped up, the BCCI has turned its focus toward preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which kicks off on September 9 in the UAE. An official squad announcement for Team India is expected soon. However, a major question on fans’ minds is—what format will the tournament follow this time?
Asia Cup 2025 to be Played in T20 Format
As confirmed by the organizers, the Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format. The competition begins on September 9 and will culminate with the final on September 28. Among the most anticipated fixtures is the classic clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.
Who Will Lead Team India?
Since the Asia Cup 2025 is a T20 event, veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to feature. In their absence, reports suggest that Suryakumar Yadav—India’s current T20 captain—could lead the side. However, the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement regarding the captaincy.
Full Schedule of Asia Cup 2025 (T20 Format)
Group Stage Matches
September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi
September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE, Dubai
September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi
September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai
September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi
September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Dubai
September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi
September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai
September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dubai
September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE, Abu Dhabi
September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai
September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi
Super 4 Stage
September 20 (Saturday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai
September 21 (Sunday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai
September 23 (Tuesday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Abu Dhabi
September 24 (Wednesday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai
September 25 (Thursday): Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai
September 26 (Friday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1, Dubai
Final
September 28 (Sunday): Final, Dubai