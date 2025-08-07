Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup 2025: Know Whether It Will Be Played In T20 Or ODI Format

Asia Cup 2025: Know Whether It Will Be Played In T20 Or ODI Format

Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9 and will culminate with the final on September 28.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 09:39 AM (IST)

With the Test series against England now wrapped up, the BCCI has turned its focus toward preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which kicks off on September 9 in the UAE. An official squad announcement for Team India is expected soon. However, a major question on fans’ minds is—what format will the tournament follow this time?

Asia Cup 2025 to be Played in T20 Format

As confirmed by the organizers, the Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format. The competition begins on September 9 and will culminate with the final on September 28. Among the most anticipated fixtures is the classic clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

Who Will Lead Team India?

Since the Asia Cup 2025 is a T20 event, veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to feature. In their absence, reports suggest that Suryakumar Yadav—India’s current T20 captain—could lead the side. However, the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement regarding the captaincy.

Full Schedule of Asia Cup 2025 (T20 Format)

Group Stage Matches

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE, Abu Dhabi

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

Super 4 Stage

September 20 (Saturday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 21 (Sunday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 23 (Tuesday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Abu Dhabi

September 24 (Wednesday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 25 (Thursday): Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 26 (Friday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1, Dubai

Final

September 28 (Sunday): Final, Dubai

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
