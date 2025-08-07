Rashid Khan Achieves Unique Milestone No Other T20 Bowler Has Reached

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRashid Khan Achieves Unique Milestone No Other T20 Bowler Has Reached

Rashid made his T20 debut in 2015 and has since evolved into one of the most lethal bowlers in the shortest format.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 09:33 AM (IST)

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has etched his name in the record books by becoming the first bowler in the world to claim 650 wickets in T20 cricket. No other bowler has reached this remarkable milestone across global T20 formats.

A Phenomenal T20 Journey

As of now, he has played 482 T20 matches, picking up 651 wickets in 478 innings at an impressive average of 18.54. His bowling brilliance includes 17 four-wicket hauls and 4 five-wicket hauls. His best T20 figures – 6/17 – remain a standout performance, highlighting his ability to turn games single-handedly.

Consistent Performer in IPL

Apart from representing Afghanistan in T20 Internationals, Rashid is a regular face in global franchise leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since joining the Gujarat Titans in 2022, he has been a key player and the team’s vice-captain.

In the IPL, Rashid has played 136 matches and taken 158 wickets, with an average of 23.84.

In T20 Internationals, Rashid has played 96 matches, bagging 161 wickets at a phenomenal average of 13.80. That makes it 161 T20I wickets, with the remaining 490 wickets coming from various franchise tournaments across the globe.

Top 5 Leading Wicket-Takers in T20 Cricket

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 651 wickets

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) – 631 wickets

Sunil Narine (West Indies) – 589 wickets

Imran Tahir (South Africa) – 547 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 498 wickets

Rashid’s extraordinary consistency and impact in T20 cricket continue to raise the bar for bowlers worldwide. His legacy in the format is already cemented—and he’s only getting better.

Afghanistan’s preliminary squad for Asia Cup

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a 22-member provisional squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28.

Rashid Khan has been named the captain of the squad.

Afghanistan’s 22-member preliminary squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
