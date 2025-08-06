Team India's Next International Match Revealed: Opponent And Captain

After wrapping up a thrilling Test series in England that ended in a 2-2 draw, Team India is set to take a brief break from international cricket.

With senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from Test cricket, a new era of leadership is already taking shape.

Now, all eyes are on India’s next international fixture—and the captain who will lead the charge.

India’s Next Match: Mark the Date

Team India’s next international outing will be in the Asia Cup 2025, which will be hosted by the UAE.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign on 10th September, facing hosts UAE at the Dubai International Stadium. The tournament kicks off a day earlier on 9th September, with India’s clash being one of the early headline fixtures.

Who Will Captain India?

With the Asia Cup being a T20 format tournament, Suryakumar Yadav is set to return as India’s T20 captain.

While Shubman Gill led the team admirably during the England Test series, the leadership reins for the shorter format will shift back to SKY.

Reports suggest that Suryakumar will be fully fit in the next couple of weeks, ensuring his availability for the tournament.

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, will look to continue his stellar form in the UAE. He emerged as India’s top run-scorer during the England series and remains a key figure in the squad’s plans.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

September 10: India vs UAE, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 7:30 PM

September 14: India vs Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 7:30 PM

September 19: India vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi), 7:30 PM

If India progresses to the Super Four stage, additional matches are scheduled:

September 20: Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 – Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 21: Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 – Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 23: Group A Q1 vs Group B Q2 – Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM

September 24: Group B Q1 vs Group A Q2 – Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 25: Group A Q2 vs Group B Q2 – Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 26: Group A Q1 vs Group B Q1 – Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 28 (Final): TBD vs TBD – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 7:30 PM