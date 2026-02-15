India comprehensively defeated Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture, extending their head-to-head record in the tournament to 8-1.
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as Ishan Kishan’s 77, and a fiery bowling display extended their tournament head-to-head record to 8-1.
India have beaten Pakistan comprehensively in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture.
It was a fixture preceded by significant controversy, with Pakistan initially boycotting the match before eventually agreeing to play, a decision they may now be regretting.
The conditions in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium were spin-friendly, something that they had attempted greatly to take advantage of, and even did to a good extent, but the onslaught from Ishan Kishan, and then the counter attack from Indian bowlers spoiled all their plans, as the Men in Blue registered a 61-run victory.
Ishan Kishan Powers India To A Solid Score
India found themselves in a spot of bother at the end of the first over, as they stood 1-1.
Abhishek Sharma, someone on whom they have greatly relied for majority of their run-scoring had gone for a duck. Things could have gone from bad to worse, but Ishan Kishan took the innings in his stride.
He took the attack to the Pakistani bowlers, striking 77 off just 40 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and 3 sixes on a relatively slow pitch.
Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then had a decent partnership, but back-to-back wickets rocked India in the middle overs.
The finish, however, was important, and that's where Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh delivered, taking the Men in Blue to 175 runs, the biggest total in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup history.
Pakistan Falter From The Get-Go
Pakistan had a rather tough task at their hands in this pressure match, and their chase never got off on the right foot.
Hardik Pandya delivered a wicket-maiden to start the innings, dismissing Sahibzada Farhan for a duck. The following over by Jasprit Bumrah brought two wickets - Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha, the captain.
Usman Khan, who walked in next, fought back well, striking boundaries regularly. Even when India introduced spin, he was going strong, until Axar Patel caught him well outside of the crease to be stumped by Ishan Kishan. When he was gone, the match was all but done.
There was batting to follow, but no one found their footing. Wickets tumbled, and Pakistan were ultimately dismissed on 114.
With this win, India have also qualified to the T20 World Cup Super 8s stage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Ishan Kishan was the top scorer for India, powering their innings with a rapid 77 runs off just 40 deliveries, including 10 fours and 3 sixes.
Pakistan was dismissed for 114 runs in their chase, failing to reach the target set by India.
Hardik Pandya took a wicket-maiden in the first over, and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in the following over, putting Pakistan on the back foot early.