Suryakumar Yadav Wants India-Australia Showdown In T20 World Cup Final

Mumbai: He was part of Rohit Sharma's incredible squad that won 10 successive matches in 2023 ODI World Cup before losing to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav now wants to play them in the T20 showpiece's title clash next year at the same venue.

Defending champions India were on Tuesday named in Group A for the 2026 T20 World Cup along with Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia while Australia were placed in Group B along with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

India have beaten Australia in two games since that final on November 19 in 2023, but the wish to beat them in a summit clash remains in the minds of the players who have, since then, won two ICC tournaments.

India beat Australia by 24 runs in the Super Eight match of the last T20 World Cup, and they also handed them a four-wicket defeat in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy this year.

When asked which team he would like to face in a hypothetical final clash in next year's T20 World Cup, Suryakumar did not take long to reply, "Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Australia." He was seconded by India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, whose team also had beaten Australia in the semifinal of the recent World Cup en route to their title win.

"Australia is the only team whom we want to beat because that's the game which stays with you," she said during the event to announce the schedule and venues for the T20 World Cup here.

