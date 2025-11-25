T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement: Date, Time & Live Streaming Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement: Date, Time & Live Streaming Details

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Date, Time, Live Streaming: The next ICC tournament, the T20 World Cup 2026, will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is scheduled to take place in February 2026.

Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the official schedule announcement, which will be made today via a live broadcast by ICC. The spotlight is particularly on India vs Pakistan clash, with fans keen to know the date and time of the match.

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule will be unveiled on November 25th at 6:30 PM. The announcement will be telecast live on Star Sports and digitally streamed on JioHotstar, including its website and mobile app.

The broadcast will feature prominent cricketing figures, including Rohit Sharma, captain of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team, Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s team, Suryakumar Yadav, the current Indian T20 captain, and former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews, as confirmed by Star Sports on social media.

The tournament is expected to be held across eight venues, with five stadiums in India and three in Sri Lanka. In India, the selected venues include Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Chennai, with the final likely at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, if Pakistan reaches the final, reports suggest the championship match could be moved to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement - All you need to know

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Date: ICC will release full schedule on Tuesday, November 25.

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Time: ICC will release full schedule at 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday, November 25.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement live streaming?

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement live telecast?

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming
