Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHow Many Times Can India And Pakistan Face Each Other In T20 World Cup 2026?

How Many Times Can India And Pakistan Face Each Other In T20 World Cup 2026?

For T20 World Cup 2026, both India and Pakistan have been drawn into the same initial group (Group A), setting up a guaranteed, blockbuster clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the high-stakes world of international cricket, few rivalries ignite passion quite like India versus Pakistan. As the stage is set for the 2026 T20 World Cup, fans are abuzz with anticipation, knowing that the tournament structure allows for up to two explosive encounters between these cricketing giants.

Guaranteed Group Stage Battle

The first chapter of this saga is already inked in the tournament schedule. Both teams have been drawn into the same initial group (Group A), setting up a guaranteed, blockbuster clash. The date circled on every fan's calendar is Sunday, February 15, 2026.

R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will be the battleground for India vs Pakistan T20 WC group stage encounter, with the first ball expected at 7:00 PM IST. It's a match that transcends the game itself, a moment when the world holds its breath.

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka 

Potential Knockout Stage Matches

The tournament format is the same as the 2024 edition: top two from each of the four groups (A,B,C,D) advance to a Super Eight stage, followed by semi-finals and a final.

If both India and Pakistan advance from their initial group (Group A), they will be placed into one of two Super Eight groups.

If India and Pakistan end up in the same Super Eight group, they would play a second match.

From Super Eight stage, top two teams in each group move to the knockout stage (semi-finals).

It is possible for India and Pakistan to meet for a third time in the semi-finals or the final, provided their paths align in the knockout bracket and both qualify.

Notably, due to an agreement between BCCI and PCB, any knockout match involving Pakistan and India will be held in Colombo, even if the original venue was scheduled for a city in India like Kolkata or Ahmedabad. 

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
World
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget