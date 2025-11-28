How Many Times Can India And Pakistan Face Each Other In T20 World Cup 2026?

In the high-stakes world of international cricket, few rivalries ignite passion quite like India versus Pakistan. As the stage is set for the 2026 T20 World Cup, fans are abuzz with anticipation, knowing that the tournament structure allows for up to two explosive encounters between these cricketing giants.

Guaranteed Group Stage Battle

The first chapter of this saga is already inked in the tournament schedule. Both teams have been drawn into the same initial group (Group A), setting up a guaranteed, blockbuster clash. The date circled on every fan's calendar is Sunday, February 15, 2026.

R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will be the battleground for India vs Pakistan T20 WC group stage encounter, with the first ball expected at 7:00 PM IST. It's a match that transcends the game itself, a moment when the world holds its breath.

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Potential Knockout Stage Matches

The tournament format is the same as the 2024 edition: top two from each of the four groups (A,B,C,D) advance to a Super Eight stage, followed by semi-finals and a final.

If both India and Pakistan advance from their initial group (Group A), they will be placed into one of two Super Eight groups.

If India and Pakistan end up in the same Super Eight group, they would play a second match.

From Super Eight stage, top two teams in each group move to the knockout stage (semi-finals).

It is possible for India and Pakistan to meet for a third time in the semi-finals or the final, provided their paths align in the knockout bracket and both qualify.

Notably, due to an agreement between BCCI and PCB, any knockout match involving Pakistan and India will be held in Colombo, even if the original venue was scheduled for a city in India like Kolkata or Ahmedabad.