Pakistan Could Decide Where India Play Their T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s path to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final comes with an unusual twist. While Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is officially listed as the host for the second semi-final, which the Men in Blue could play if they qualify, the venue still is not guaranteed for the team. That is becuase a potential knockout meeting with their arch rivals would trigger a last-minute venue change under the existing hybrid hosting arrangement between the BCCI and PCB.

This unique clause has introduced fresh uncertainty around India’s possible T20 WC semi-final fixture, raising logistical and competitive considerations at a decisive stage of the tournament.

Why Mumbai May Not Host India’s Semi-Final

As per the current schedule, Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium is slated to stage the second semi-final. However, that allocation holds only if Pakistan don't qualify from the Super 8s round or not face the Men in Blue.

Should India qualify for the semi-finals and be drawn against Pakistan, the contest will be relocated to Colombo in accordance with the agreed hybrid hosting model.

The arrangement was designed to manage political sensitivities and bilateral complexities, ensuring that high-profile India vs Pakistan encounters at ICC events are staged at neutral venues when necessary. Therefore, despite being tournament co-hosts, India could find themselves playing a crucial knockout fixture outside their home territory.

Why Will Pakistan Not Play In Mumbai?

India have refused to travel to Pakistan, even for multi-nation tournaments, due to safety and security reasons for their cricketers for many years now.

ACC Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were held in Pakistan, but India played all of their matches in Sri Lanka and Dubai in these tournaments, respectively. Even the finals were moved out of Pakistan when India qualified for the fixture.

Of late, Pakistan has also opted against travelling to India, and hence, if their team qualifies for the semi-final or the final, those matches will be held outside of the country.