Australia At T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Squad, Full Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming

Australia Updated Squad T20 World Cup 2026, Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming: The Australian quest for a second T20 World Cup title has hit a major roadblock. With Josh Hazlewood officially ruled out due to a recurring hamstring injury, Australia will enter a major tournament without any of their "Big Three" (Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood) for the first time since 2011.

Updated Australia Squad

As of February 6, 2026, Cricket Australia has decided not to name an immediate replacement for Hazlewood. Selectors believe the current squad has enough depth for the initial group stages in Sri Lanka.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Batters: Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Matthew Renshaw

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly

Spinners: Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

Pacers: Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis

Travelling Reserve: Sean Abbott (Likely to be drafted in later if needed)

Note: Pat Cummins (Back injury) was ruled out earlier this week, while Mitchell Starc retired from T20Is in 2025.

Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, Timings

Australia will play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka. If they qualify for the Super Eights, they are expected to move to Indian venues.

Feb 11: vs Ireland: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | Time (IST): 3:00 PM

Feb 13: vs Zimbabwe: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | Time (IST): 11:00 AM

Feb 16: vs Sri Lanka: Pallekele Stadium, Kandy | Time (IST): 7:00 PM

Feb 20: vs Oman: Pallekele Stadium, Kandy | Time (IST): 7:00 PM

Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Fans across different regions can catch the action via the following platforms:

In Australia: Live Streaming: Exclusive to Prime Video (App & Website).

TV: No free-to-air broadcast has been announced for the 2026 edition.

In India - Live Streaming: JioHotstar (Free on Mobile), Live Telecast: Star Sports Network (English, Hindi, and regional languages).

In Sri Lanka, Live on TV: Maharaja TV (Sirasa TV/Shakti TV).

With the "Big Three" absent, Australia is expected to lean heavily on Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann, especially on the turning tracks of Colombo and Kandy. If Australia qualify for Super Eights, their matches are provisionally scheduled for Mumbai (Feb 23), Chennai (Feb 26), and Delhi (Mar 1).