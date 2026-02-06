Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAustralia At T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Squad, Full Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming

Australia At T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Squad, Full Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming

Cricket Australia has decided not to name an immediate replacement for Hazlewood. Selectors believe the current squad has enough depth for the initial group stages in Sri Lanka.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 04:38 PM (IST)

Australia Updated Squad T20 World Cup 2026, Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming: The Australian quest for a second T20 World Cup title has hit a major roadblock. With Josh Hazlewood officially ruled out due to a recurring hamstring injury, Australia will enter a major tournament without any of their "Big Three" (Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood) for the first time since 2011.

Updated Australia Squad

As of February 6, 2026, Cricket Australia has decided not to name an immediate replacement for Hazlewood. Selectors believe the current squad has enough depth for the initial group stages in Sri Lanka.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Batters: Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Matthew Renshaw

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly

Spinners: Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

Pacers: Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis

Travelling Reserve: Sean Abbott (Likely to be drafted in later if needed)

Note: Pat Cummins (Back injury) was ruled out earlier this week, while Mitchell Starc retired from T20Is in 2025.

Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, Timings

Australia will play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka. If they qualify for the Super Eights, they are expected to move to Indian venues.

Feb 11: vs Ireland: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | Time (IST): 3:00 PM

Feb 13: vs Zimbabwe: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | Time (IST): 11:00 AM

Feb 16: vs Sri Lanka: Pallekele Stadium, Kandy | Time (IST): 7:00 PM

Feb 20: vs Oman: Pallekele Stadium, Kandy | Time (IST): 7:00 PM

Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Fans across different regions can catch the action via the following platforms:

In Australia: Live Streaming: Exclusive to Prime Video (App & Website).

TV: No free-to-air broadcast has been announced for the 2026 edition.

In India - Live Streaming: JioHotstar (Free on Mobile), Live Telecast: Star Sports Network (English, Hindi, and regional languages).

In Sri Lanka, Live on TV: Maharaja TV (Sirasa TV/Shakti TV).

With the "Big Three" absent, Australia is expected to lean heavily on Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann, especially on the turning tracks of Colombo and Kandy. If Australia qualify for Super Eights, their matches are provisionally scheduled for Mumbai (Feb 23), Chennai (Feb 26), and Delhi (Mar 1).

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Australia Squad T20 World Cup
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Suicide Bomber Targets Shia Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan; 24 Dead
Suicide Bomber Targets Shia Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan; 24 Dead
Cities
3 Delhi Jal Board Officials Suspended After Biker Falls & Dies In Open Pit In Janakpuri
3 Delhi Jal Board Officials Suspended After Biker Falls & Dies In Open Pit In Janakpuri
Cities
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Netflix’s ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’; Brahmin Society Demands Action
Politics News: UP BJP Issues Notice to MLA Guddu Rajput Over Minister Santosh Dev Singh Standoff
Breaking News: AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar
Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget