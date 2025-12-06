Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 6 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 6 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Multiple Indian stars, including Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ruturaj Gaikwad first grabbed national attention through standout performances in SMAT.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
While the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Vizag is sure take most of the spotlight on Saturday, December 6, 2025, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will also provide action to fans. 

A fresh set of fixtures will be played today, starting from early evening, which can be live streamed or watched on TV easily.

For those interested, here are Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 6 Live Streaming and TV Broadcast details.

SMAT 2025 Live Streaming 

The following matches will be played in the latest round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's top domestic T20 tournament.

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh - 4:30 PM IST

Railways vs Vidarbha - 4:30 PM IST

Tripura vs Uttarakhand - 4:30 PM IST

They will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, the smae platform which is live streaming the IND vs SA 3rd ODI.

SMAT 2025 TV Broadcast

Live TV broadcast of these SMAT 2025 fixtures will be available on certain Star Sports Network channels.

Named in honour of Indian batsman Syed Mushtaq Ali, the tournament embodies the fearless, aggressive brand of cricket he was known for.

Each season brings together seasoned domestic campaigners and rising youngsters, turning the competition into a platform filled with big totals, inventive shot-making, and clever bowling tactics designed for the modern T20 format.

From a scouting perspective, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has become a key indicator for IPL teams. Franchise talent evaluators track every breakout performer closely, often using these displays to shape their auction strategies and squad combinations.

But beyond individual success stories, the tournament plays a crucial role in deepening India’s talent reservoir and preparing players for higher levels of competition.

Multiple Indian stars, including Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Deepak Chahar, first grabbed national attention through standout performances in this very league.

Their rise highlights how influential the tournament has been in identifying players ready to transition from domestic brilliance to international recognition.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
