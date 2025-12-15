Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Struggle Before T20 World Cup - Check Stats

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to make an impact in the third T20I against South Africa, continuing a difficult run in 2025.

Suryakumar was dismissed for 12 runs, falling to Lungi Ngidi, adding to a series of low scores this year. The ongoing season has been far from ideal for the Indian skipper, who is yet to register a single half-century in T20 Internationals in 2025 and has been dismissed for a duck on three occasions.

Suryakumar Yadav's T20I Form in 2025

Suryakumar’s highest score this year remains an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan in Dubai. Apart from that innings, he has struggled to cross the 40-run mark. He endured ducks twice against England and once against Pakistan.

In South Africa series, his returns have been modest -12 in the first match, 5 in the second, and another 12 in the third - raising questions about his consistency.

Shubman Gill Also Struggles

Vice-captain Shubman Gill has also endured a lean patch in T20Is this year. In 15 matches, Gill has managed 291 runs, without a single fifty to his name, and has been dismissed for a duck once.

Against South Africa, his struggles were evident as he fell in the first over of both the first and second T20Is, scoring 4 runs in the opener and a duck in the next. In the third match, he showed some resistance but scored a slow 28 off 28 balls.

Concern Ahead of the T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March next year, the lack of form from both the captain and vice-captain is a growing concern.

India’s upcoming series against New Zealand in January will be the team’s final T20 assignment before the World Cup, making it a crucial opportunity for both Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill to rediscover their rhythm.

