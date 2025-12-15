Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Struggle Before T20 World Cup - Check Stats

Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Struggle Before T20 World Cup - Check Stats

India’s upcoming series against New Zealand in January will be the team’s final T20 assignment before T20 World Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to make an impact in the third T20I against South Africa, continuing a difficult run in 2025.

Suryakumar was dismissed for 12 runs, falling to Lungi Ngidi, adding to a series of low scores this year. The ongoing season has been far from ideal for the Indian skipper, who is yet to register a single half-century in T20 Internationals in 2025 and has been dismissed for a duck on three occasions.

Suryakumar Yadav's T20I Form in 2025

Suryakumar’s highest score this year remains an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan in Dubai. Apart from that innings, he has struggled to cross the 40-run mark. He endured ducks twice against England and once against Pakistan.

In South Africa series, his returns have been modest -12 in the first match, 5 in the second, and another 12 in the third - raising questions about his consistency.

Shubman Gill Also Struggles

Vice-captain Shubman Gill has also endured a lean patch in T20Is this year. In 15 matches, Gill has managed 291 runs, without a single fifty to his name, and has been dismissed for a duck once.

Against South Africa, his struggles were evident as he fell in the first over of both the first and second T20Is, scoring 4 runs in the opener and a duck in the next. In the third match, he showed some resistance but scored a slow 28 off 28 balls.

Concern Ahead of the T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March next year, the lack of form from both the captain and vice-captain is a growing concern.

India’s upcoming series against New Zealand in January will be the team’s final T20 assignment before the World Cup, making it a crucial opportunity for both Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill to rediscover their rhythm.

Also on ABP Live | Messi In Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Event At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Check Restrictions

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
India
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
World
Trump Condemns 'Antisemitic Attack' At Australia's Bondi Beach That Killed 15, Injured 40
'Antisemitic Attack': Trump Condemns Bondi Beach Shooting That Killed 15
World
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget