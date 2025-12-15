Delhi Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the 'Lionel Messi G.O.A.T India Tour – Delhi Leg' scheduled to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium on December 15. The football icon will begin the final leg of his India tour today, and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tour in the national capital.

The event will take place between 1 pm and 4 pm, and traffic movement is expected to remain slow or be affected in and around the stadium due to regulatory measures and spectator movement.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

According to the advisory, traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg. Heavy vehicles will not be permitted from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road during the event hours.

Commuters have been advised to avoid several stretches between noon and 5 pm. These include JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to the R/A Kamla Market on both carriageways, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk/ITO on both sides.

The advisory also outlined entry points for spectators attending the event. Gates 1 to 8 of the stadium will be accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg on the southern side. Gates 10 to 15 can be entered from JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal on the eastern side, while Gates 16 to 18 will be accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump on the western side.

Parking Restrictions

For parking, Delhi Police said free parking facilities will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road. Parking near the stadium will be restricted to labelled vehicles only, and vehicle owners have been instructed to clearly display parking labels with vehicle numbers and contact details. Entry to labelled parking will be permitted only via the Vikram Nagar cut on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near Shahidi Park.

Under the general advisory, parking has been prohibited on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and the I.P. Flyover. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted. App-based cab users have been advised to use designated pick-up and drop-off points at MA Medical College (Gate No. 2, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg) and Rajghat Chowk.

Commuters and spectators have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels.