ABP Network's India @2047: Entrepreneurship Conclave Today — When And Where To Watch LIVE

HomeNewsIndiaABP Network's India @2047: Entrepreneurship Conclave Today — When And Where To Watch LIVE

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, will attend the event.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
ABP Network is set to host another edition of its flagship programme, India @2047: Entrepreneurship Conclave, today, December 15. The event will bring together leading industrialists, Union ministers, experts, and key figures from the startup ecosystem.

Organised around the theme “Entrepreneurship: A Key Pillar of Developed India 2047,” the conclave will feature Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, will also be in attendance.

When To Watch The Conclave

The conclave will commence at 10 a.m. with a welcome address by ABP Network CEO Sumant Dutta and will conclude at 6 p.m. with a special performance by the band Indian Ocean.

Where To Watch 

The Entrepreneurship Conclave will be streamed live on ABP Live’s YouTube platform, while select sessions will also be telecast periodically on the ABP News channel.

Click here to watch the event LIVE:

The event will include special discussions with Smartworks co-founder Harsh Binani, Dr. Nikhil Agrawal from the Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, V. Anantha Nageswaran.  

Kamal Poultry founder Kamal Kumbhar, Swayam Siksham Prayog head Revati Kangule, and Insha e Noor’s Hunera will share their views during the session titled ‘Empowering Women Entrepreneurs’.

 

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 07:35 AM (IST)
ABP Network ABP News India@2047
