'They Ran Away With The Trophy': Suryakumar Yadav On Asia Cup Controversy

Speaking with The Indian Express, India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, said that the Asia Cup trophy was taken away while the team was waiting, denying that they went inside the dressing room after the match finished:

"We didn’t close the door and sit inside the dressing room. We didn’t make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony. They ran away with the trophy (Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh). That’s what I saw. I don’t know, some people were making a video of us, but we were standing. We didn’t go inside,"

The Men in Blue had denied accepting the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. For those unaware, he is the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and also the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav on not accepting Asia Cup trophy

Entering the tournament after the Pahalgam terror attack, India appeared to have had adopted a no-interaction policy for Pakistan players and representatives. They didn't shake hands with the Pak players during their matches, exchange any pleasantries on-field, and then refused to accept the winners' trophy from the Pak minister.

In the above-mentioned interview, the Indian skipper revealed that no one from the Indian Government or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had instructed them to do so, stating that it was entirely the team's decision:

"First of all, let me make it clear, no one from the Government or the BCCI told us anything throughout the tournament that if someone gives a trophy, we won’t take it. We took that decision on our own on the ground,"

In the wake of this controversy, the Asia Cup final's presentation ceremony ended without the winning team being handed the trophy. However, the Indian players and their coaching staff still celebrated their victory.

