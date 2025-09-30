Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'They Ran Away With The Trophy': Suryakumar Yadav On Asia Cup Controversy

'They Ran Away With The Trophy': Suryakumar Yadav On Asia Cup Controversy

India captain, Suryakumar Yadav, clarifies India’s stance on not accepting the Asia Cup trophy after winning the final against Pakistan, stating it was entirely the team's decision.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Speaking with The Indian Express, India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, said that the Asia Cup trophy was taken away while the team was waiting, denying that they went inside the dressing room after the match finished:

"We didn’t close the door and sit inside the dressing room. We didn’t make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony. They ran away with the trophy (Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh). That’s what I saw. I don’t know, some people were making a video of us, but we were standing. We didn’t go inside,"

The Men in Blue had denied accepting the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. For those unaware, he is the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and also the Interior Minister of Pakistan. 

Suryakumar Yadav on not accepting Asia Cup trophy

Entering the tournament after the Pahalgam terror attack, India appeared to have had adopted a no-interaction policy for Pakistan players and representatives. They didn't shake hands with the Pak players during their matches, exchange any pleasantries on-field, and then refused to accept the winners' trophy from the Pak minister.

In the above-mentioned interview, the Indian skipper revealed that no one from the Indian Government or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had instructed them to do so, stating that it was entirely the team's decision:

"First of all, let me make it clear, no one from the Government or the BCCI told us anything throughout the tournament that if someone gives a trophy, we won’t take it. We took that decision on our own on the ground,"

In the wake of this controversy, the Asia Cup final's presentation ceremony ended without the winning team being handed the trophy. However, the Indian players and their coaching staff still celebrated their victory.

Also check: Hero’s Welcome! Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma And Asia Cup Winners Return Home – Watch

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Mohsin Naqvi India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Trophy India Asia Cup Trophy India Asia Cup No Trophy Asia Cup Trophy Controversy Asia Cup Controversy India Trophy Controversy Asia Cup India Vs Pak Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
India
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget